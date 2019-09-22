Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Olympians Chock and Bates win dance at US International

September 22, 2019 10:45 am
 
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Olympians Madison Chock and Evan Bates claimed the ice dance title at the U.S. International Classic, with a stunning Egyptian-themed free dance.

The 2015 winners and five-time silver medalists at the national championships received more than 3.00 points for their execution on five of nine elements to total 122.22 points for their free dance. With an overall score of 202.40 points, Chock and Bates topped the field by a whopping 13.93 points to earn the gold medal.

“I think we are happy just to debut the program and unveil a new look,” Bates said. “That’s what we are really going for. Last year our free dance was an Elvis Presley medley so to come out this year with something a lot more exotic and mysterious, we are really excited about it.”

For the second straight year, Americans Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko earned the silver medal. Canadians Carolane Soucisse and Shane Firus won the bronze.

Japan’s Satoko Miyahara won her fourth U.S. Classic title with 204.30 points while Young You of the Republic of Korea took the silver medal and Amber Glenn of the host country was third.

