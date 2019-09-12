Organizers postpone Hong Kong WTA event due to protests

HONG KONG (AP) — Local organizers and the Women’s Tennis Association say the Hong Kong Open has been postponed indefinitely due to widespread protests in recent months.

It was scheduled to be held from Oct. 5-13 on outdoor hard courts at Victoria Park.

In a statement Friday, tournament organizers said it would be put back “in light of the present situation” but did not give a new date for the event.

A summer of protest has rocked the region, led by campaigns against a proposed extradition law which would allow Hong Kong suspects to be sent to China for trial.

“In light of the present situation, Hong Kong Tennis Association and the WTA are announcing a postponement of the 2019 Hong Kong Tennis Open,” the statement said. “We strive to maintain a high standard of the event for all participants, players and the fans in particular.

“However, after extensive discussions with our key stakeholders, we conclude that a smooth running of the tournament can be better assured at a later time.”

