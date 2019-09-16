Coach Ed Orgeron: LSU safety Todd Harris out for the season

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU coach Ed Orgeron says safety Todd Harris has been ruled out for the remainder of the season because of an injury during the fourth-ranked Tigers’ 65-14 victory over Northwestern State.

While LSU has not disclosed specifics about Harris’ condition, he had ice wrapped around his right knee when he left Saturday night’s game in Tiger Stadium.

Orgeron says Harris’ injury was “an unfortunate accident,” adding that Harris “just landed on the ground wrong.”

Orgeron also said Monday that defensive linemen Rashard Lawrence and Glen Logan won’t be ready to return at Vanderbilt this Saturday. Neither played last weekend because of unspecified injuries which occurred in a victory at Texas on Sept. 7.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Orgeron says he’s received “positive news” about offensive lineman Ed Ingram’s prospects for returning to the team. Ingram missed all of last season and the start of this season because of legal trouble in Texas relating to an arrest on allegations of sexual assault.

Ingram started 12 games at guard as a freshman in 2017. Orgeron says he anticipates official word on whether Ingram can come back in the “next couple days.”

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.