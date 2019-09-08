Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Orioles look to stop 4-game losing streak against Rangers

September 8, 2019 3:10 am
 
Texas Rangers (71-73, third in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (46-96, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Mike Minor (12-8, 3.12 ERA) Orioles: Asher Wojciechowski (2-7, 5.12 ERA)

LINE: Rangers -135; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Orioles are 22-49 in home games. Baltimore hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .307 this season, led by Trey Mancini with a mark of .348.

The Rangers are 31-44 on the road. Texas’s lineup has 196 home runs this season, Danny Santana leads them with 24 homers. The Rangers won the last meeting 9-4. Yohander Mendez recorded his first victory and Rougned Odor went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs for Texas. Aaron Brooks took his eighth loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mancini leads the Orioles with 63 extra base hits and is batting .277. Anthony Santander is 13-for-42 with two doubles, five home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Santana leads the Rangers with 24 home runs home runs and is slugging .536. Odor is 9-for-32 with five doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 2-8, .272 batting average, 4.88 ERA, outscored by five runs

Rangers: 6-4, .237 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by three runs

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (lumbar strain).

Rangers Injuries: Nate Jones: (forearm), Taylor Hearn: (elbow), Jesse Chavez: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Hunter Pence: (back), Nomar Mazara: (oblique), Joey Gallo: (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

