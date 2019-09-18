Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Orsic hat trick helps Dinamo Zagreb end 11-match losing run

September 18, 2019 4:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Mislav Orsic scored a hat trick Wednesday as Dinamo Zagreb ended an 11-match losing streak in the Champions League group stage with a 4-0 win over Atalanta, which was making its competition debut.

Orsic’s first was a low shot from the edge of the area after the half-hour mark. Eleven minutes later, he had an uncontested header. Then he completed the hat trick midway through the second half by beating the offside trap and using one touch before striking into the far corner.

The 26-year-old Orsic, who also scored three goals in Champions League qualifying, recently made his international debut with Croatia.

Marin Leovac opened the scoring by redirecting in a cross from close range.

Advertisement

Manchester City won 3-0 at Shakhtar Donetsk in the other Group C opener.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from DoD’s JAIC, HHS and NOAA Fisheries explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Croatian champion Dinamo was in danger of matching Anderlecht’s record of 12 straight losses in the competition between 2003 and 2005.

Atalanta qualified by finishing a club-record third in Serie A.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|23 Cyberspace and Cyber Intelligence
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Today in History

1881: Chester Arthur becomes third president to serve in one year