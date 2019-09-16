Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Pacific Pro Football schedules camp for NFL free agents

September 16, 2019 7:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Pro Football, which is tentatively scheduled to begin play next summer, is holding a three-day camp for approximately 20 free agents Sept. 25-27 at Whittier College.

CEO Jamie Hemann says the non-contact, no pads camp will allow players recently released from NFL rosters and practice squads to refine their skills. Scouts from the NFL, XFL and CFL are expected to attend.

Among those offering instruction at the Pacific Pro SCRIMMAGE camp will be Heisman Trophy winner Ty Detmer and former NFL coaches Dwaine Board, Geep Chryst and Dave Magazu.

Pacific Pro Football will offer players the chance to play professionally right out of high school. It is headed by Don Yee, the agent for Tom Brady and other NFL stars, and three-time Super Bowl champion Ed McCaffrey.

Advertisement

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|17 Cloud Security Alliance CCSK PLUS...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First blind Veteran certified by the American Sailing Association

Today in History

1850: Fugitive Slave Act passed