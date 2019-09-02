Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Palmeiras fires Scolari; coached Brazil to 2002 World Cup

September 2, 2019 11:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAO PAULO (AP) — The coach who led Brazil to the 2002 World Cup title has been fired by Brazilian club Palmeiras.

The Sao Paulo team issued a statement Monday announcing the sacking of Luis Felipe Scolari, whose squad was eliminated last week from the Copa Libertadores tournament. No replacement was named.

It was Scolari’s third term at Palmeiras, which he led to the Brazilian championship last year. They won the Libertadores in 1999.

But Palmeiras has gone seven league games without winning and lost to Gremio in the Libertadores quarterfinals.

Advertisement

The 70-year-old coach also has led Portugal’s national team and Chelsea in the English Premier League.

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

He led Brazil to its last World Cup title, but also oversaw the humiliating 7-1 semifinal loss to Germany in the 2014 Cup that Brazil hosted.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Flight chief supports teammate during challenge at Creech AFB

Today in History

1919: Woodrow Wilson embarks on tour to promote League of Nations