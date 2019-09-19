Panthers-Canadiens Sum

|Florida
|1
|2
|1
|0—4
|Montreal
|1
|3
|0
|0—5
|Montreal won shootout 3-1.
First Period_1, Montreal, Weal (Weber, Suzuki), 1:01. 2, Florida, Tippett (Prow, Ang), 14:42.
Second Period_3, Florida, Greco, 1:36. 4, Florida, Ang (Massie, Lowry), 2:49. 5, Montreal, Gallagher (Lehkonen, Domi), 5:16. 6, Montreal, Kulak (Weal, Suzuki), 12:29. 7, Montreal, Gallagher (Weber, Lehkonen), 15:05.
Third Period_8, Florida, Connolly (Yandle, Trocheck), 10:10 (pp).
Overtime_None.
Shootout_Florida 1 (Trocheck G, Vatrano NG), Montreal 3 (Suzuki G, Weal G, Varone G).
Shots on Goal_Florida 6-3-8-1_18. Montreal 13-14-16-3_46.
Power-play opportunities_Florida 1 of 3; Montreal 0 of 2.
Goalies_Florida, Montembeault 0-0-0 (46 shots-42 saves). Montreal, Price 0-0-0 (18-14).
A_19,101 (21,288). T_2:39.
Referees_Eric Furlatt, Dan Kelly. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Trent Knorr.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.