Panthers-Canadiens Sums

September 19, 2019 9:57 pm
 
Florida 1 2 1 0—4
Montreal 1 3 0 0—5
Montreal won shootout 3-1.

First Period_1, Montreal, Weal 1 (Weber, Suzuki), 1:01. 2, Florida, Tippett 1 (Ang, Prow), 14:42. Penalties_Acciari, FLA, (holding), 1:09; Weise, MTL, (charging), 3:25; Ang, FLA, (tripping), 9:11.

Second Period_3, Florida, Greco 1, 1:36. 4, Florida, Ang 1 (Massie, Lowry), 2:49. 5, Montreal, Gallagher 1 (Lehkonen, Domi), 5:16. 6, Montreal, Kulak 1 (Weal, Suzuki), 12:29. 7, Montreal, Gallagher 2 (Weber, Lehkonen), 15:05. Penalties_None.

Third Period_8, Florida, Connolly 1 (Yandle, Trocheck), 10:10 (pp). Penalties_Belzile, MTL, (tripping), 2:32; Domi, MTL, (high sticking), 8:34.

Overtime_None. Penalties_None.

Shootout_Florida 1 (Trocheck G, Vatrano NG), Montreal 3 (Suzuki G, Weal G, Varone G).

Shots on Goal_Florida 6-3-7-1_17. Montreal 13-14-16-3_46.

Power-play opportunities_Florida 1 of 3; Montreal 0 of 2.

Goalies_Florida, Montembeault 0-0-1 (46 shots-42 saves). Montreal, Price 1-0-0 (17-12).

A_19,101 (21,288). T_2:39.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Dan Kelly. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Trent Knorr.

