Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Panthers-Cardinals Stats

September 22, 2019 7:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Carolina 0 14 14 10—38
Arizona 7 3 10 0—20
First Quarter

Ari_Fitzgerald 1 pass from K.Murray (Gonzalez kick), 4:30.

Second Quarter

Car_Samuel 5 pass from K.Allen (Slye kick), 14:09.

Ari_FG Gonzalez 34, 1:36.

Car_Moore 52 pass from K.Allen (Slye kick), :49.

Advertisement
Third Quarter

Ari_D.Johnson 3 pass from K.Murray (Gonzalez kick), 11:20.

        Insight by PROPRICER: Delve into the most up-to-date thinking about strategies for price determination in this exclusive executive briefing.

Car_Olsen 3 pass from K.Allen (Slye kick), 7:44.

Ari_FG Gonzalez 47, 2:47.

Car_McCaffrey 76 run (Slye kick), 1:53.

Fourth Quarter

Car_Olsen 3 pass from K.Allen (Slye kick), 13:32.

Car_FG Slye 36, 4:27.

A_60,104.

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

___

Car Ari
First downs 21 21
Total Net Yards 413 248
Rushes-yards 31-173 22-121
Passing 240 127
Punt Returns 1-0 2-20
Kickoff Returns 2-36 1-19
Interceptions Ret. 2-25 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 19-26-0 30-43-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-21 8-46
Punts 3-48.3 5-42.4
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 3-35 7-52
Time of Possession 28:16 31:44

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Carolina, McCaffrey 24-153, Moore 1-12, Bonnafon 2-5, Armah 1-4, K.Allen 3-(minus 1). Arizona, K.Murray 8-69, D.Johnson 11-37, Edmonds 3-15.

PASSING_Carolina, K.Allen 19-26-0-261. Arizona, K.Murray 30-43-2-173.

RECEIVING_Carolina, Olsen 6-75, Samuel 5-53, McCaffrey 3-35, Wright 2-38, Moore 1-52, Hogan 1-6, Armah 1-2. Arizona, Kirk 10-59, D.Johnson 6-28, Fitzgerald 5-36, K.Johnson 3-13, Byrd 2-9, Crabtree 2-9, Edmonds 1-10, Clay 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
9|25 Data Driven Government
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nationals host airmen as part of their Military Branch Day Series

Today in History

1789: Bill of Rights passes Congress