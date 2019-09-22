Panthers-Cardinals Stats

|Carolina
|0
|14
|14
|10—38
|Arizona
|7
|3
|10
|0—20
|First Quarter
Ari_Fitzgerald 1 pass from K.Murray (Gonzalez kick), 4:30.
Car_Samuel 5 pass from K.Allen (Slye kick), 14:09.
Ari_FG Gonzalez 34, 1:36.
Car_Moore 52 pass from K.Allen (Slye kick), :49.
Ari_D.Johnson 3 pass from K.Murray (Gonzalez kick), 11:20.
Car_Olsen 3 pass from K.Allen (Slye kick), 7:44.
Ari_FG Gonzalez 47, 2:47.
Car_McCaffrey 76 run (Slye kick), 1:53.
Car_Olsen 3 pass from K.Allen (Slye kick), 13:32.
Car_FG Slye 36, 4:27.
A_60,104.
___
|Car
|Ari
|First downs
|21
|21
|Total Net Yards
|413
|248
|Rushes-yards
|31-173
|22-121
|Passing
|240
|127
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|2-20
|Kickoff Returns
|2-36
|1-19
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-25
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-26-0
|30-43-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-21
|8-46
|Punts
|3-48.3
|5-42.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|3-35
|7-52
|Time of Possession
|28:16
|31:44
___
RUSHING_Carolina, McCaffrey 24-153, Moore 1-12, Bonnafon 2-5, Armah 1-4, K.Allen 3-(minus 1). Arizona, K.Murray 8-69, D.Johnson 11-37, Edmonds 3-15.
PASSING_Carolina, K.Allen 19-26-0-261. Arizona, K.Murray 30-43-2-173.
RECEIVING_Carolina, Olsen 6-75, Samuel 5-53, McCaffrey 3-35, Wright 2-38, Moore 1-52, Hogan 1-6, Armah 1-2. Arizona, Kirk 10-59, D.Johnson 6-28, Fitzgerald 5-36, K.Johnson 3-13, Byrd 2-9, Crabtree 2-9, Edmonds 1-10, Clay 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
