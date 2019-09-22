Panthers-Cardinals Stats

Carolina 0 14 14 10—38 Arizona 7 3 10 0—20 First Quarter

Ari_Fitzgerald 1 pass from K.Murray (Gonzalez kick), 4:30.

Second Quarter

Car_Samuel 5 pass from K.Allen (Slye kick), 14:09.

Ari_FG Gonzalez 34, 1:36.

Car_Moore 52 pass from K.Allen (Slye kick), :49.

Advertisement

Third Quarter

Ari_D.Johnson 3 pass from K.Murray (Gonzalez kick), 11:20.

Car_Olsen 3 pass from K.Allen (Slye kick), 7:44.

Ari_FG Gonzalez 47, 2:47.

Car_McCaffrey 76 run (Slye kick), 1:53.

Fourth Quarter

Car_Olsen 3 pass from K.Allen (Slye kick), 13:32.

Car_FG Slye 36, 4:27.

A_60,104.

___

Car Ari First downs 21 21 Total Net Yards 413 248 Rushes-yards 31-173 22-121 Passing 240 127 Punt Returns 1-0 2-20 Kickoff Returns 2-36 1-19 Interceptions Ret. 2-25 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 19-26-0 30-43-2 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-21 8-46 Punts 3-48.3 5-42.4 Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0 Penalties-Yards 3-35 7-52 Time of Possession 28:16 31:44

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Carolina, McCaffrey 24-153, Moore 1-12, Bonnafon 2-5, Armah 1-4, K.Allen 3-(minus 1). Arizona, K.Murray 8-69, D.Johnson 11-37, Edmonds 3-15.

PASSING_Carolina, K.Allen 19-26-0-261. Arizona, K.Murray 30-43-2-173.

RECEIVING_Carolina, Olsen 6-75, Samuel 5-53, McCaffrey 3-35, Wright 2-38, Moore 1-52, Hogan 1-6, Armah 1-2. Arizona, Kirk 10-59, D.Johnson 6-28, Fitzgerald 5-36, K.Johnson 3-13, Byrd 2-9, Crabtree 2-9, Edmonds 1-10, Clay 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.