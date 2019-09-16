Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Panthers-Predators Sum

September 16, 2019 10:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Florida 0 0 0—0
Nashville 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Nashville, Dauphin 1 (Salomaki), 3:14.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Florida 6-10-11_27. Nashville 15-7-5_27.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Florida 0 of 4; Nashville 0 of 6.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Goalies_Florida, Montembeault 0-0-0 (19 shots-18 saves), Bednard 0-1-0 (8-8). Nashville, Saros 1-0-0 (16-16), Haider 0-0-0 (11-11).

A_17,200 (17,113). T_2:30.

Referees_Beau Halkidis, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Devin Berg.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|17 Cloud Security Alliance CCSK PLUS...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First blind Veteran certified by the American Sailing Association

Today in History

1881: President James Garfield dies