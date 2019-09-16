Panthers-Predators Sum

|Florida
|0
|0
|0—0
|Nashville
|1
|0
|0—1
First Period_1, Nashville, Dauphin (Salomaki), 3:14.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_Florida 6-10-11_27. Nashville 15-7-5_27.
Power-play opportunities_Florida 0 of 4; Nashville 0 of 6.
Goalies_Florida, Montembeault 0-0-0 (19 shots-18 saves), Bednard 0-0-0 (8-8). Nashville, Saros 0-0-0 (16-16), Haider 0-0-0 (11-11).
A_17,200 (17,113). T_2:30.
Referees_Beau Halkidis, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Devin Berg.
