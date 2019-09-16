Panthers-Predators Sum

Florida 2 1 0—3 Nashville 0 3 3—6

First Period_1, Florida, Connolly 1 (Cross, Malgin), 6:20. 2, Florida, Sceviour 1 (Connolly, Prow), 17:16.

Second Period_3, Nashville, Bonino 1, 1:09. 4, Florida, Hawryluk 1 (Byron), 2:05. 5, Nashville, Jeannot 1 (Santini, Novak), 2:18. 6, Nashville, Watson 1 (Trenin, Bonino), 19:41.

Third Period_7, Nashville, Tomasino 1 (Weber, Grimaldi), 3:59. 8, Nashville, Pitlick 1 (Jarnkrok, Sissons), 5:31. 9, Nashville, Bonino 2 (Ekholm, Watson), 17:22.

Shots on Goal_Florida 7-9-7_23. Nashville 13-8-8_29.

Power-play opportunities_Florida 0 of 4; Nashville 0 of 4.

Goalies_Florida, Desrosiers 0-1-0 (11 shots-8 saves), Driedger 0-0-0 (17-15). Nashville, Ingram 1-0-0 (11-11), Grosenick 0-0-0 (12-9).

T_2:23.

Referees_Michael Markovic, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Pierre Racicot.

