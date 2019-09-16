Panthers-Predators Sums

Florida 2 1 0—3 Nashville 0 3 3—6

First Period_1, Florida, Connolly (Cross, Malgin), 6:20. 2, Florida, Sceviour (Prow, Connolly), 17:16. Penalties_Pu, FLA, (hooking), 8:43; Santini, NSH, (slashing), 12:15.

Second Period_3, Nashville, Bonino, 1:09. 4, Florida, Hawryluk (Byron), 2:05. 5, Nashville, Jeannot (Novak, Santini), 2:18. 6, Nashville, Watson (Trenin, Bonino), 19:41. Penalties_Blackwell, NSH, (tripping), 3:02; Bajkov, FLA, (holding), 7:23; Repo, FLA, (slashing), 11:09; Jeannot, NSH, (hooking), 14:05.

Third Period_7, Nashville, Tomasino (Weber, Grimaldi), 3:59. 8, Nashville, Pitlick (Jarnkrok, Sissons), 5:31. 9, Nashville, Bonino (Ekholm, Watson), 17:22. Penalties_Bajkov, FLA, (high sticking), 1:47; Stillman, FLA, Major (fighting), 7:49; Jeannot, NSH, Major (fighting), 7:49; Jeannot, NSH, served by Trenin, (instigator), 7:49; Jeannot, NSH, Misconduct (instigator), 7:49; Lowry, FLA, Major (fighting), 13:03; Tinordi, NSH, Major (fighting), 13:03.

Shots on Goal_Florida 7-9-7_23. Nashville 13-8-8_29.

Power-play opportunities_Florida 0 of 4; Nashville 0 of 4.

Goalies_Florida, Desrosiers 0-0-0 (11 shots-8 saves), Driedger 0-0-0 (17-15). Nashville, Ingram 0-0-0 (11-11), Grosenick 0-0-0 (12-9).

T_2:22.

Referees_Michael Markovic, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Pierre Racicot.

