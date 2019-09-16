Panthers-Predators Sums

Florida 0 0 0—0 Nashville 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Nashville, Dauphin (Salomaki), 3:14. Penalties_Greco, FLA, (high sticking), 0:24; Fabbro, NSH, (tripping), 4:51; Lochead, FLA, major (high sticking), 7:50; Granlund, NSH, (tripping), 12:15.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Heponiemi, FLA, (tripping), 4:46; Greco, FLA, (tripping), 9:33; Olivier, NSH, (roughing), 16:47; Olivier, NSH, served by Tolvanen, (roughing), 16:47; McCoshen, FLA, (roughing), 16:47.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Granlund, NSH, (holding), 5:16; Thompson, FLA, (tripping), 17:28.

Shots on Goal_Florida 6-10-11_27. Nashville 15-7-5_27.

Power-play opportunities_Florida 0 of 4; Nashville 0 of 6.

Goalies_Florida, Montembeault 0-0-0 (19 shots-18 saves), Bednard 0-0-0 (8-8). Nashville, Saros 0-0-0 (16-16), Haider 0-0-0 (11-11).

A_17,200 (17,113). T_2:30.

Referees_Beau Halkidis, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Devin Berg.

