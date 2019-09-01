Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Parker, Ndour score 18 apiece as Sky beat Mercury 105-78

September 1, 2019 8:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Cheyenne Parker and Astou Ndour scored 18 points apiece to lead six Chicago players scoring in double figures and the Sky beat the Phoenix Mercury 105-78 on Sunday.

Diamond DeShields added 15 points, Allie Quigley had 12, Kahleah Copper 11 points and Stephanie Dolson 10 for Chicago. Courtney Vandersloot had nine points and 13 assists — extending her WNBA single-season record to 283. She also didn’t turn the ball over. She has 11 double-digit assist games this season giving her 44 in her career, tied with Seattle’s Sue Bird for second most in WNBA history.

Vandersloot hit two free throws to give the Sky (19-13) the lead for good and make it 54-53 at halftime before Ndour and Parker each hit a pair of 3-pointers during a 20-4 run to open the third quarter

Brittney Griner had 26 points and nine rebounds and DeWanna Bonner finished with 12 points and 12 boards for Phoenix (15-16). The Mercury were outscored 51-25 after halftime, setting their season low for points in a second half.

Advertisement

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Labor Department, U.S. Marshals Service, SBA and VA address IT modernization in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Former NHL player Daryl Evans teaches sailors during LA Fleet Week

Today in History

1919: Woodrow Wilson embarks on tour to promote League of Nations