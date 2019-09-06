Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Part of Blue Ridge Parkway closed after fatal Virginia crash

September 6, 2019 5:15 am
 
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Officials with the Blue Ridge Parkway say a 15-mile section is closed after a head-on collision killed a Virginia man.

News outlets report rangers were called on Labor Day about a head-on collision near milepost 132 near Roanoke, Virginia. According to officials, the caller reported that one vehicle left the road and went down an embankment while the second vehicle was on fire on the road.

Rangers said local rescue crews arrived to find 44-year-old Ian Mills of Roanoke dead from injuries sustained in the crash. The other occupants in both vehicles suffered injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

The road remains closed between Milepost 121 to 136 as crews assess road damage that occurred as a result of the automobile fire. The accident is under investigation.

