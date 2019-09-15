Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Patriots-Dolphins Stats

September 15, 2019
 
New England 7 6 10 20—43
Miami 0 0 0 0— 0
First Quarter

NE_Michel 1 run (Gostkowski kick), 7:46.

Second Quarter

NE_Brown 20 pass from Brady (kick failed), 1:19.

Third Quarter

NE_FG Gostkowski 28, 8:45.

NE_Brady 1 run (Gostkowski kick), 2:18.

Fourth Quarter

NE_Gilmore 54 interception return (Gostkowski kick), 10:45.

NE_Collins 69 interception return (Gostkowski kick), 8:57.

NE_White 10 pass from Brady (kick failed), 2:10.

A_65,513.

NE Mia
First downs 27 11
Total Net Yards 381 184
Rushes-yards 35-126 15-42
Passing 255 142
Punt Returns 3-9 2-5
Kickoff Returns 0-0 1-39
Interceptions Ret. 4-128 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 20-28-0 18-39-4
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-9 7-44
Punts 3-48.0 7-42.6
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 5-54 4-22
Time of Possession 36:30 23:30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New England, Michel 21-85, Burkhead 5-21, White 3-10, Brown 1-5, Develin 2-3, Edelman 1-1, Brady 2-1. Miami, Drake 6-19, Walton 3-15, R.Fitzpatrick 1-6, Ballage 4-6, Grant 1-(minus 4).

PASSING_New England, Brady 20-28-0-264. Miami, R.Fitzpatrick 11-21-3-89, Rosen 7-18-1-97.

RECEIVING_New England, Brown 4-56, Edelman 4-51, Dorsett 3-39, White 3-19, Burkhead 2-47, LaCosse 2-33, Gordon 2-19. Miami, Drake 5-29, P.Williams 4-63, Grant 3-22, Smythe 1-24, Hurns 1-13, Walton 1-12, Gesicki 1-11, Ballage 1-6, O’Leary 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_New England, Gostkowski 48.

