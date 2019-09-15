Patriots-Dolphins Stats

|New England
|7
|6
|10
|20—43
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0—
|0
|First Quarter
NE_Michel 1 run (Gostkowski kick), 7:46.
NE_Brown 20 pass from Brady (kick failed), 1:19.
NE_FG Gostkowski 28, 8:45.
NE_Brady 1 run (Gostkowski kick), 2:18.
NE_Gilmore 54 interception return (Gostkowski kick), 10:45.
NE_Collins 69 interception return (Gostkowski kick), 8:57.
NE_White 10 pass from Brady (kick failed), 2:10.
A_65,513.
___
|NE
|Mia
|First downs
|27
|11
|Total Net Yards
|381
|184
|Rushes-yards
|35-126
|15-42
|Passing
|255
|142
|Punt Returns
|3-9
|2-5
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-39
|Interceptions Ret.
|4-128
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-28-0
|18-39-4
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-9
|7-44
|Punts
|3-48.0
|7-42.6
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-54
|4-22
|Time of Possession
|36:30
|23:30
___
RUSHING_New England, Michel 21-85, Burkhead 5-21, White 3-10, Brown 1-5, Develin 2-3, Edelman 1-1, Brady 2-1. Miami, Drake 6-19, Walton 3-15, R.Fitzpatrick 1-6, Ballage 4-6, Grant 1-(minus 4).
PASSING_New England, Brady 20-28-0-264. Miami, R.Fitzpatrick 11-21-3-89, Rosen 7-18-1-97.
RECEIVING_New England, Brown 4-56, Edelman 4-51, Dorsett 3-39, White 3-19, Burkhead 2-47, LaCosse 2-33, Gordon 2-19. Miami, Drake 5-29, P.Williams 4-63, Grant 3-22, Smythe 1-24, Hurns 1-13, Walton 1-12, Gesicki 1-11, Ballage 1-6, O’Leary 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_New England, Gostkowski 48.
