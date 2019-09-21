Listen Live Sports

Perry with 5 TDs as Brown edges Bryant 35-30

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — EJ Perry threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more and Brown edged Bryant 35-30 on Saturday.

Perry had 183 yards passing and 227 yards rushing in the season opener for the Bears (1-0), including a 94-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter that sealed the win.

Brown led 14-10 at halftime and stretched it to 21-10 midway through the third quarter on Perry’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Demitri Jackson. But Bryant scored twice after that, on short touchdown runs by Isaac McCray and Kory Curtis, to move ahead 24-21 with 12:58 remaining in the fourth quarter. Perry answered for the Bears, firing a 6-yard touchdown throw to Scott Boylan and following up on the next drive with his 94-yard dash for a score and a 35-24 advantage with 6:14 to go.

Curtis threw for 404 yards and two scores for the Bulldogs (0-4).

