PGA Tour Champions – Sanford International Scores

|Friday
|At Minnehaha Country Club
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|Purse: $1.8 million
|Yardage; 6,729; Par 70 (34-36)
|First Round
|Kirk Triplett
|32-34—66
|Paul Broadhurst
|31-36—67
|Tom Gillis
|33-34—67
|Woody Austin
|31-37—68
|Ken Duke
|35-34—69
|Darren Clarke
|34-35—69
|Robert Gamez
|33-36—69
|Jesper Parnevik
|35-34—69
|Paul Goydos
|34-35—69
|Rocco Mediate
|34-35—69
|Wes Short, Jr.
|34-35—69
|Tommy Tolles
|34-35—69
|Tom Byrum
|34-36—70
|Kent Jones
|33-37—70
|Tim Petrovic
|33-37—70
|Bob Estes
|34-36—70
|Jeff Sluman
|34-36—70
|Stephen Ames
|34-36—70
|Marco Dawson
|34-36—70
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|33-37—70
|Colin Montgomerie
|37-33—70
|Tom Lehman
|36-34—70
|Scott McCarron
|34-36—70
|Jerry Kelly
|36-34—70
|Retief Goosen
|35-35—70
|David McKenzie
|35-35—70
|Mark Walker
|34-36—70
|Lee Janzen
|37-34—71
|Michael Bradley
|34-37—71
|John Huston
|36-35—71
|Tommy Armour III
|37-34—71
|Todd Hamilton
|36-35—71
|Steve Flesch
|34-37—71
|Duffy Waldorf
|36-35—71
|Ken Tanigawa
|34-37—71
|Stephen Leaney
|36-35—71
|Gary Nicklaus
|34-38—72
|Scott Simpson
|35-37—72
|Steve Jones
|34-38—72
|David Frost
|37-35—72
|Jerry Smith
|37-35—72
|Doug Garwood
|35-37—72
|Esteban Toledo
|34-38—72
|Brandt Jobe
|37-35—72
|John Daly
|38-34—72
|David Toms
|34-38—72
|Gene Sauers
|34-38—72
|Cliff Kresge
|35-37—72
|Billy Mayfair
|36-37—73
|Mark Brooks
|33-40—73
|Jay Haas
|35-38—73
|Doug Barron
|35-38—73
|Mark Calcavecchia
|36-37—73
|Corey Pavin
|37-37—74
|Steve Pate
|38-36—74
|Dan Forsman
|36-38—74
|Glen Day
|36-38—74
|Vijay Singh
|35-39—74
|Skip Kendall
|37-37—74
|Carlos Franco
|36-38—74
|Michael Allen
|35-39—74
|Fred Funk
|37-37—74
|Davis Love III
|37-37—74
|Greg Kraft
|40-35—75
|Larry Mize
|37-38—75
|Bernhard Langer
|37-38—75
|Joe Durant
|36-39—75
|Dudley Hart
|39-37—76
|Shaun Micheel
|36-40—76
|Blaine McCallister
|36-40—76
|Chris DiMarco
|36-40—76
|John Harris
|38-38—76
|Sandy Lyle
|38-38—76
|Tom Werkmeister
|37-40—77
|Frank Lickliter II
|38-40—78
|Dennis Hendershott
|40-40—80
|Dave Stockton, Jr.
|40-44—84
