PGA Tour Champions – Sanford International Scores

Friday At Minnehaha Country Club Sioux Falls, S.D. Purse: $1.8 million Yardage; 6,729; Par 70 (34-36) First Round Kirk Triplett 32-34—66 Paul Broadhurst 31-36—67 Tom Gillis 33-34—67 Woody Austin 31-37—68 Ken Duke 35-34—69 Darren Clarke 34-35—69 Robert Gamez 33-36—69 Jesper Parnevik 35-34—69 Paul Goydos 34-35—69 Rocco Mediate 34-35—69 Wes Short, Jr. 34-35—69 Tommy Tolles 34-35—69 Tom Byrum 34-36—70 Kent Jones 33-37—70 Tim Petrovic 33-37—70 Bob Estes 34-36—70 Jeff Sluman 34-36—70 Stephen Ames 34-36—70 Marco Dawson 34-36—70 Tom Pernice Jr. 33-37—70 Colin Montgomerie 37-33—70 Tom Lehman 36-34—70 Scott McCarron 34-36—70 Jerry Kelly 36-34—70 Retief Goosen 35-35—70 David McKenzie 35-35—70 Mark Walker 34-36—70 Lee Janzen 37-34—71 Michael Bradley 34-37—71 John Huston 36-35—71 Tommy Armour III 37-34—71 Todd Hamilton 36-35—71 Steve Flesch 34-37—71 Duffy Waldorf 36-35—71 Ken Tanigawa 34-37—71 Stephen Leaney 36-35—71 Gary Nicklaus 34-38—72 Scott Simpson 35-37—72 Steve Jones 34-38—72 David Frost 37-35—72 Jerry Smith 37-35—72 Doug Garwood 35-37—72 Esteban Toledo 34-38—72 Brandt Jobe 37-35—72 John Daly 38-34—72 David Toms 34-38—72 Gene Sauers 34-38—72 Cliff Kresge 35-37—72 Billy Mayfair 36-37—73 Mark Brooks 33-40—73 Jay Haas 35-38—73 Doug Barron 35-38—73 Mark Calcavecchia 36-37—73 Corey Pavin 37-37—74 Steve Pate 38-36—74 Dan Forsman 36-38—74 Glen Day 36-38—74 Vijay Singh 35-39—74 Skip Kendall 37-37—74 Carlos Franco 36-38—74 Michael Allen 35-39—74 Fred Funk 37-37—74 Davis Love III 37-37—74 Greg Kraft 40-35—75 Larry Mize 37-38—75 Bernhard Langer 37-38—75 Joe Durant 36-39—75 Dudley Hart 39-37—76 Shaun Micheel 36-40—76 Blaine McCallister 36-40—76 Chris DiMarco 36-40—76 John Harris 38-38—76 Sandy Lyle 38-38—76 Tom Werkmeister 37-40—77 Frank Lickliter II 38-40—78 Dennis Hendershott 40-40—80 Dave Stockton, Jr. 40-44—84

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.