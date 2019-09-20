Listen Live Sports

PGA Tour Champions – Sanford International Scores

September 20, 2019 6:47 pm
 
Friday
At Minnehaha Country Club
Sioux Falls, S.D.
Purse: $1.8 million
Yardage; 6,729; Par 70 (34-36)
First Round
Kirk Triplett 32-34—66
Paul Broadhurst 31-36—67
Tom Gillis 33-34—67
Woody Austin 31-37—68
Ken Duke 35-34—69
Darren Clarke 34-35—69
Robert Gamez 33-36—69
Jesper Parnevik 35-34—69
Paul Goydos 34-35—69
Rocco Mediate 34-35—69
Wes Short, Jr. 34-35—69
Tommy Tolles 34-35—69
Tom Byrum 34-36—70
Kent Jones 33-37—70
Tim Petrovic 33-37—70
Bob Estes 34-36—70
Jeff Sluman 34-36—70
Stephen Ames 34-36—70
Marco Dawson 34-36—70
Tom Pernice Jr. 33-37—70
Colin Montgomerie 37-33—70
Tom Lehman 36-34—70
Scott McCarron 34-36—70
Jerry Kelly 36-34—70
Retief Goosen 35-35—70
David McKenzie 35-35—70
Mark Walker 34-36—70
Lee Janzen 37-34—71
Michael Bradley 34-37—71
John Huston 36-35—71
Tommy Armour III 37-34—71
Todd Hamilton 36-35—71
Steve Flesch 34-37—71
Duffy Waldorf 36-35—71
Ken Tanigawa 34-37—71
Stephen Leaney 36-35—71
Gary Nicklaus 34-38—72
Scott Simpson 35-37—72
Steve Jones 34-38—72
David Frost 37-35—72
Jerry Smith 37-35—72
Doug Garwood 35-37—72
Esteban Toledo 34-38—72
Brandt Jobe 37-35—72
John Daly 38-34—72
David Toms 34-38—72
Gene Sauers 34-38—72
Cliff Kresge 35-37—72
Billy Mayfair 36-37—73
Mark Brooks 33-40—73
Jay Haas 35-38—73
Doug Barron 35-38—73
Mark Calcavecchia 36-37—73
Corey Pavin 37-37—74
Steve Pate 38-36—74
Dan Forsman 36-38—74
Glen Day 36-38—74
Vijay Singh 35-39—74
Skip Kendall 37-37—74
Carlos Franco 36-38—74
Michael Allen 35-39—74
Fred Funk 37-37—74
Davis Love III 37-37—74
Greg Kraft 40-35—75
Larry Mize 37-38—75
Bernhard Langer 37-38—75
Joe Durant 36-39—75
Dudley Hart 39-37—76
Shaun Micheel 36-40—76
Blaine McCallister 36-40—76
Chris DiMarco 36-40—76
John Harris 38-38—76
Sandy Lyle 38-38—76
Tom Werkmeister 37-40—77
Frank Lickliter II 38-40—78
Dennis Hendershott 40-40—80
Dave Stockton, Jr. 40-44—84

