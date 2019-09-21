PGA Tour Champions – Sanford International Scores

Saturday At Minnehaha Country Club Sioux Falls, S.D. Purse: $1.8 million Yardage; 6,729; Par 70 Second Round Ken Duke 69-65—134 Kirk Triplett 66-68—134 Paul Goydos 69-66—135 Steve Flesch 71-65—136 Marco Dawson 70-66—136 Colin Montgomerie 70-66—136 Bob Estes 70-66—136 Paul Broadhurst 67-69—136 Mark Walker 70-67—137 Jerry Kelly 70-67—137 Jeff Sluman 70-67—137 Tim Petrovic 70-67—137 Rocco Mediate 69-68—137 Esteban Toledo 72-66—138 Jay Haas 73-65—138 Scott McCarron 70-68—138 Stephen Ames 70-68—138 Tom Byrum 70-68—138 Wes Short, Jr. 69-69—138 Jesper Parnevik 69-69—138 Darren Clarke 69-69—138 Tom Gillis 67-71—138 David McKenzie 70-69—139 Tom Pernice Jr. 70-69—139 Tommy Tolles 69-70—139 Woody Austin 68-71—139 Scott Simpson 72-68—140 Duffy Waldorf 71-69—140 Retief Goosen 70-70—140 Fred Funk 74-66—140 Kent Jones 70-70—140 Tommy Armour III 71-70—141 David Toms 72-69—141 Michael Bradley 71-70—141 Doug Barron 73-68—141 Tom Lehman 70-71—141 Steve Jones 72-70—142 Jerry Smith 72-70—142 Stephen Leaney 71-71—142 Gene Sauers 72-70—142 Lee Janzen 71-71—142 John Huston 71-71—142 Vijay Singh 74-68—142 Ken Tanigawa 71-72—143 John Daly 72-71—143 Cliff Kresge 72-71—143 Mark Brooks 73-70—143 Skip Kendall 74-69—143 Michael Allen 74-69—143 Davis Love III 74-69—143 Bernhard Langer 75-68—143 Robert Gamez 69-74—143 David Frost 72-72—144 Dan Forsman 74-70—144 Joe Durant 75-69—144 Chris DiMarco 76-68—144 Doug Garwood 72-73—145 Brandt Jobe 72-73—145 Carlos Franco 74-71—145 Billy Mayfair 73-73—146 Mark Calcavecchia 73-73—146 Corey Pavin 74-72—146 Larry Mize 75-71—146 Todd Hamilton 71-76—147 Steve Pate 74-74—148 Shaun Micheel 76-72—148 Blaine McCallister 76-72—148 Tom Werkmeister 77-71—148 Gary Nicklaus 72-77—149 Glen Day 74-75—149 Greg Kraft 75-74—149 Sandy Lyle 76-73—149 Frank Lickliter II 78-71—149 Dudley Hart 76-74—150 Dennis Hendershott 80-72—152 John Harris 76-78—154 Dave Stockton, Jr. 84-80—164

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.