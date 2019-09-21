Listen Live Sports

...

PGA Tour Champions – Sanford International Scores

September 21, 2019 6:42 pm
 
Saturday
At Minnehaha Country Club
Sioux Falls, S.D.
Purse: $1.8 million
Yardage; 6,729; Par 70
Second Round
Ken Duke 69-65—134
Kirk Triplett 66-68—134
Paul Goydos 69-66—135
Steve Flesch 71-65—136
Marco Dawson 70-66—136
Colin Montgomerie 70-66—136
Bob Estes 70-66—136
Paul Broadhurst 67-69—136
Mark Walker 70-67—137
Jerry Kelly 70-67—137
Jeff Sluman 70-67—137
Tim Petrovic 70-67—137
Rocco Mediate 69-68—137
Esteban Toledo 72-66—138
Jay Haas 73-65—138
Scott McCarron 70-68—138
Stephen Ames 70-68—138
Tom Byrum 70-68—138
Wes Short, Jr. 69-69—138
Jesper Parnevik 69-69—138
Darren Clarke 69-69—138
Tom Gillis 67-71—138
David McKenzie 70-69—139
Tom Pernice Jr. 70-69—139
Tommy Tolles 69-70—139
Woody Austin 68-71—139
Scott Simpson 72-68—140
Duffy Waldorf 71-69—140
Retief Goosen 70-70—140
Fred Funk 74-66—140
Kent Jones 70-70—140
Tommy Armour III 71-70—141
David Toms 72-69—141
Michael Bradley 71-70—141
Doug Barron 73-68—141
Tom Lehman 70-71—141
Steve Jones 72-70—142
Jerry Smith 72-70—142
Stephen Leaney 71-71—142
Gene Sauers 72-70—142
Lee Janzen 71-71—142
John Huston 71-71—142
Vijay Singh 74-68—142
Ken Tanigawa 71-72—143
John Daly 72-71—143
Cliff Kresge 72-71—143
Mark Brooks 73-70—143
Skip Kendall 74-69—143
Michael Allen 74-69—143
Davis Love III 74-69—143
Bernhard Langer 75-68—143
Robert Gamez 69-74—143
David Frost 72-72—144
Dan Forsman 74-70—144
Joe Durant 75-69—144
Chris DiMarco 76-68—144
Doug Garwood 72-73—145
Brandt Jobe 72-73—145
Carlos Franco 74-71—145
Billy Mayfair 73-73—146
Mark Calcavecchia 73-73—146
Corey Pavin 74-72—146
Larry Mize 75-71—146
Todd Hamilton 71-76—147
Steve Pate 74-74—148
Shaun Micheel 76-72—148
Blaine McCallister 76-72—148
Tom Werkmeister 77-71—148
Gary Nicklaus 72-77—149
Glen Day 74-75—149
Greg Kraft 75-74—149
Sandy Lyle 76-73—149
Frank Lickliter II 78-71—149
Dudley Hart 76-74—150
Dennis Hendershott 80-72—152
John Harris 76-78—154
Dave Stockton, Jr. 84-80—164

