PGA Tour Champions – Sanford International Scores

|Saturday
|At Minnehaha Country Club
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|Purse: $1.8 million
|Yardage; 6,729; Par 70
|Second Round
|Ken Duke
|69-65—134
|Kirk Triplett
|66-68—134
|Paul Goydos
|69-66—135
|Steve Flesch
|71-65—136
|Marco Dawson
|70-66—136
|Colin Montgomerie
|70-66—136
|Bob Estes
|70-66—136
|Paul Broadhurst
|67-69—136
|Mark Walker
|70-67—137
|Jerry Kelly
|70-67—137
|Jeff Sluman
|70-67—137
|Tim Petrovic
|70-67—137
|Rocco Mediate
|69-68—137
|Esteban Toledo
|72-66—138
|Jay Haas
|73-65—138
|Scott McCarron
|70-68—138
|Stephen Ames
|70-68—138
|Tom Byrum
|70-68—138
|Wes Short, Jr.
|69-69—138
|Jesper Parnevik
|69-69—138
|Darren Clarke
|69-69—138
|Tom Gillis
|67-71—138
|David McKenzie
|70-69—139
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|70-69—139
|Tommy Tolles
|69-70—139
|Woody Austin
|68-71—139
|Scott Simpson
|72-68—140
|Duffy Waldorf
|71-69—140
|Retief Goosen
|70-70—140
|Fred Funk
|74-66—140
|Kent Jones
|70-70—140
|Tommy Armour III
|71-70—141
|David Toms
|72-69—141
|Michael Bradley
|71-70—141
|Doug Barron
|73-68—141
|Tom Lehman
|70-71—141
|Steve Jones
|72-70—142
|Jerry Smith
|72-70—142
|Stephen Leaney
|71-71—142
|Gene Sauers
|72-70—142
|Lee Janzen
|71-71—142
|John Huston
|71-71—142
|Vijay Singh
|74-68—142
|Ken Tanigawa
|71-72—143
|John Daly
|72-71—143
|Cliff Kresge
|72-71—143
|Mark Brooks
|73-70—143
|Skip Kendall
|74-69—143
|Michael Allen
|74-69—143
|Davis Love III
|74-69—143
|Bernhard Langer
|75-68—143
|Robert Gamez
|69-74—143
|David Frost
|72-72—144
|Dan Forsman
|74-70—144
|Joe Durant
|75-69—144
|Chris DiMarco
|76-68—144
|Doug Garwood
|72-73—145
|Brandt Jobe
|72-73—145
|Carlos Franco
|74-71—145
|Billy Mayfair
|73-73—146
|Mark Calcavecchia
|73-73—146
|Corey Pavin
|74-72—146
|Larry Mize
|75-71—146
|Todd Hamilton
|71-76—147
|Steve Pate
|74-74—148
|Shaun Micheel
|76-72—148
|Blaine McCallister
|76-72—148
|Tom Werkmeister
|77-71—148
|Gary Nicklaus
|72-77—149
|Glen Day
|74-75—149
|Greg Kraft
|75-74—149
|Sandy Lyle
|76-73—149
|Frank Lickliter II
|78-71—149
|Dudley Hart
|76-74—150
|Dennis Hendershott
|80-72—152
|John Harris
|76-78—154
|Dave Stockton, Jr.
|84-80—164
