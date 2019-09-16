PGA Tour FedEx Cup Leaders

Through Sept. 15
|
|
|Points
|Money
|1.
|Joaquin Niemann
|500
|$1,350,000
|2.
|Tom Hoge
|300
|$817,500
|3.
|Brian Harman
|134
|$366,094
|3.
|Richy Werenski
|134
|$366,094
|3.
|Nate Lashley
|134
|$366,094
|7.
|Scottie Scheffler
|85
|$235,625
|7.
|Sebastian Munoz
|85
|$235,625
|7.
|Robby Shelton
|85
|$235,625
|10.
|Matt Jones
|70
|$189,375
|10.
|Mark Hubbard
|70
|$189,375
|10.
|Viktor Hovland
|70
|$189,375
|13.
|Lanto Griffin
|60
|$159,375
|14.
|Bud Cauley
|53
|$129,375
|14.
|Kevin Na
|53
|$129,375
|14.
|Adam Long
|53
|$129,375
|14.
|Austin Cook
|53
|$129,375
|14.
|Joseph Bramlett
|53
|$129,375
|19.
|Scott Piercy
|43
|$92,175
|19.
|Harry Higgs
|43
|$92,175
|19.
|Bronson Burgoon
|43
|$92,175
|19.
|Sungjae Im
|43
|$92,175
|19.
|Harold Varner III
|43
|$92,175
|24.
|Nick Taylor
|33
|$59,732
|24.
|Keegan Bradley
|33
|$59,732
|24.
|Cameron Smith
|33
|$59,732
|24.
|Rob Oppenheim
|33
|$59,732
|24.
|Doc Redman
|33
|$59,732
|24.
|Zack Sucher
|33
|$59,732
|24.
|Scott Harrington
|33
|$59,732
|31.
|Morgan Hoffmann
|24
|$44,850
|31.
|Doug Ghim
|24
|$44,850
|31.
|Scott Brown
|24
|$44,850
|31.
|Sam Ryder
|24
|$44,850
|31.
|Denny McCarthy
|24
|$44,850
|36.
|Joel Dahmen
|15
|$31,159
|36.
|Hank Lebioda
|15
|$31,159
|36.
|Mark Anderson
|15
|$31,159
|36.
|Brendan Steele
|15
|$31,159
|36.
|Danny Lee
|15
|$31,159
|36.
|D.J. Trahan
|15
|$31,159
|36.
|Brice Garnett
|15
|$31,159
|36.
|Cameron Tringale
|15
|$31,159
|36.
|Grayson Murray
|15
|$31,159
|36.
|Peter Uihlein
|15
|$31,159
|46.
|Vince Covello
|8
|$19,035
|46.
|Dominic Bozzelli
|8
|$19,035
|46.
|Kevin Chappell
|8
|$19,035
|46.
|Tyler McCumber
|8
|$19,035
|46.
|Jonathan Byrd
|8
|$19,035
|46.
|Patrick Rodgers
|8
|$19,035
|46.
|Sung Kang
|8
|$19,035
|46.
|Martin Laird
|8
|$19,035
|46.
|Bubba Watson
|8
|$19,035
|46.
|Byeong Hun An
|8
|$19,035
|56.
|Rhein Gibson
|5
|$16,950
|56.
|J.J. Spaun
|5
|$16,950
|56.
|David Hearn
|5
|$16,950
|56.
|Jason Dufner
|5
|$16,950
|56.
|Russell Henley
|5
|$16,950
|56.
|Roberto Castro
|5
|$16,950
|62.
|Cameron Percy
|4
|$16,425
|63.
|Sebastian Cappelen
|4
|$16,200
|63.
|Johnson Wagner
|4
|$16,200
|65.
|Robert Streb
|4
|$15,975
|66.
|Beau Hossler
|4
|$15,825
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.