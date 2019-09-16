PGA Tour FedEx Cup Leaders

Through Sept. 15

Points Money 1. Joaquin Niemann 500 $1,350,000 2. Tom Hoge 300 $817,500 3. Brian Harman 134 $366,094 3. Richy Werenski 134 $366,094 3. Nate Lashley 134 $366,094 7. Scottie Scheffler 85 $235,625 7. Sebastian Munoz 85 $235,625 7. Robby Shelton 85 $235,625 10. Matt Jones 70 $189,375 10. Mark Hubbard 70 $189,375 10. Viktor Hovland 70 $189,375 13. Lanto Griffin 60 $159,375 14. Bud Cauley 53 $129,375 14. Kevin Na 53 $129,375 14. Adam Long 53 $129,375 14. Austin Cook 53 $129,375 14. Joseph Bramlett 53 $129,375 19. Scott Piercy 43 $92,175 19. Harry Higgs 43 $92,175 19. Bronson Burgoon 43 $92,175 19. Sungjae Im 43 $92,175 19. Harold Varner III 43 $92,175 24. Nick Taylor 33 $59,732 24. Keegan Bradley 33 $59,732 24. Cameron Smith 33 $59,732 24. Rob Oppenheim 33 $59,732 24. Doc Redman 33 $59,732 24. Zack Sucher 33 $59,732 24. Scott Harrington 33 $59,732 31. Morgan Hoffmann 24 $44,850 31. Doug Ghim 24 $44,850 31. Scott Brown 24 $44,850 31. Sam Ryder 24 $44,850 31. Denny McCarthy 24 $44,850 36. Joel Dahmen 15 $31,159 36. Hank Lebioda 15 $31,159 36. Mark Anderson 15 $31,159 36. Brendan Steele 15 $31,159 36. Danny Lee 15 $31,159 36. D.J. Trahan 15 $31,159 36. Brice Garnett 15 $31,159 36. Cameron Tringale 15 $31,159 36. Grayson Murray 15 $31,159 36. Peter Uihlein 15 $31,159 46. Vince Covello 8 $19,035 46. Dominic Bozzelli 8 $19,035 46. Kevin Chappell 8 $19,035 46. Tyler McCumber 8 $19,035 46. Jonathan Byrd 8 $19,035 46. Patrick Rodgers 8 $19,035 46. Sung Kang 8 $19,035 46. Martin Laird 8 $19,035 46. Bubba Watson 8 $19,035 46. Byeong Hun An 8 $19,035 56. Rhein Gibson 5 $16,950 56. J.J. Spaun 5 $16,950 56. David Hearn 5 $16,950 56. Jason Dufner 5 $16,950 56. Russell Henley 5 $16,950 56. Roberto Castro 5 $16,950 62. Cameron Percy 4 $16,425 63. Sebastian Cappelen 4 $16,200 63. Johnson Wagner 4 $16,200 65. Robert Streb 4 $15,975 66. Beau Hossler 4 $15,825

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.