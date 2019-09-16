Listen Live Sports

PGA Tour FedEx Cup Leaders

September 16, 2019 3:01 pm
 
Through Sept. 15

Points Money
1. Joaquin Niemann 500 $1,350,000
2. Tom Hoge 300 $817,500
3. Brian Harman 134 $366,094
3. Richy Werenski 134 $366,094
3. Nate Lashley 134 $366,094
7. Scottie Scheffler 85 $235,625
7. Sebastian Munoz 85 $235,625
7. Robby Shelton 85 $235,625
10. Matt Jones 70 $189,375
10. Mark Hubbard 70 $189,375
10. Viktor Hovland 70 $189,375
13. Lanto Griffin 60 $159,375
14. Bud Cauley 53 $129,375
14. Kevin Na 53 $129,375
14. Adam Long 53 $129,375
14. Austin Cook 53 $129,375
14. Joseph Bramlett 53 $129,375
19. Scott Piercy 43 $92,175
19. Harry Higgs 43 $92,175
19. Bronson Burgoon 43 $92,175
19. Sungjae Im 43 $92,175
19. Harold Varner III 43 $92,175
24. Nick Taylor 33 $59,732
24. Keegan Bradley 33 $59,732
24. Cameron Smith 33 $59,732
24. Rob Oppenheim 33 $59,732
24. Doc Redman 33 $59,732
24. Zack Sucher 33 $59,732
24. Scott Harrington 33 $59,732
31. Morgan Hoffmann 24 $44,850
31. Doug Ghim 24 $44,850
31. Scott Brown 24 $44,850
31. Sam Ryder 24 $44,850
31. Denny McCarthy 24 $44,850
36. Joel Dahmen 15 $31,159
36. Hank Lebioda 15 $31,159
36. Mark Anderson 15 $31,159
36. Brendan Steele 15 $31,159
36. Danny Lee 15 $31,159
36. D.J. Trahan 15 $31,159
36. Brice Garnett 15 $31,159
36. Cameron Tringale 15 $31,159
36. Grayson Murray 15 $31,159
36. Peter Uihlein 15 $31,159
46. Vince Covello 8 $19,035
46. Dominic Bozzelli 8 $19,035
46. Kevin Chappell 8 $19,035
46. Tyler McCumber 8 $19,035
46. Jonathan Byrd 8 $19,035
46. Patrick Rodgers 8 $19,035
46. Sung Kang 8 $19,035
46. Martin Laird 8 $19,035
46. Bubba Watson 8 $19,035
46. Byeong Hun An 8 $19,035
56. Rhein Gibson 5 $16,950
56. J.J. Spaun 5 $16,950
56. David Hearn 5 $16,950
56. Jason Dufner 5 $16,950
56. Russell Henley 5 $16,950
56. Roberto Castro 5 $16,950
62. Cameron Percy 4 $16,425
63. Sebastian Cappelen 4 $16,200
63. Johnson Wagner 4 $16,200
65. Robert Streb 4 $15,975
66. Beau Hossler 4 $15,825

