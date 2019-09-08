Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Philadelphia 10, N.Y. Mets 7

September 8, 2019 5:51 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Philadelphia New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 10 13 10 Totals 39 7 14 7
Hernández 2b 5 1 1 0 McNeil 3b 5 1 2 0
Segura ss 4 2 2 1 Alonso 1b 5 1 1 0
Dickerson lf 5 0 1 2 Conforto rf 5 1 1 0
Hoskins 1b 5 1 2 0 Ramos c 4 2 3 3
Kingery cf 4 1 1 2 Canó 2b 3 1 1 2
Haseley rf 2 1 1 1 J.Davis lf 4 0 1 0
Gosselin ph 1 1 1 1 Nimmo cf 3 1 1 1
Rodríguez rf 1 1 0 0 Rosario ss 5 0 3 0
Franco 3b 5 1 2 2 Syndergaard p 2 0 0 0
Knapp c 3 1 1 0 Frazier ph 1 0 0 0
Velasquez p 2 0 0 0 Sewald p 0 0 0 0
Hughes p 0 0 0 0 Avilán p 0 0 0 0
Suárez p 0 0 0 0 Wilson p 0 0 0 0
Pirela ph 1 0 1 0 Bashlor p 0 0 0 0
Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 Zamora p 0 0 0 0
Morin p 0 0 0 0 Panik ph 1 0 1 1
Harper ph 0 0 0 1 Díaz p 0 0 0 0
Parker p 0 0 0 0 Familia p 0 0 0 0
Vincent p 0 0 0 0 Lowrie ph 1 0 0 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia 001 123 300 10
New York 300 012 100 7

E_McNeil (7). DP_Philadelphia 1, New York 0. LOB_Philadelphia 7, New York 14. 2B_Hoskins 2 (30), Franco (15), Ramos (16). HR_Haseley (4), Franco (16), Kingery (18), Ramos (14), Canó (12). SB_Kingery (12), Hernández 2 (9), Segura (8). SF_Segura (3), Canó (2). S_Kingery (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Velasquez 4 1-3 6 4 4 4 5
Hughes 0 0 0 0 1 0
Suárez W,5-1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Álvarez H,12 2-3 2 2 2 1 0
Morin H,7 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Parker 1 2 1 1 1 1
Vincent H,1 1 1 0 0 0 2
Neris S,24-30 1 2 0 0 0 2
New York
Syndergaard 5 6 4 4 1 5
Sewald L,0-1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Avilán 2-3 3 2 2 0 0
Wilson 2-3 2 2 2 0 2
Bashlor 0 1 1 1 3 0
Zamora 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Díaz 1 0 0 0 0 2
Familia 1 0 0 0 0 1

Hughes pitched to 1 batter in the 5th, Bashlor pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Velasquez (Alonso).

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_4:29. A_30,264 (41,922).

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 2019 Scientific Computing Days...
9|10 Data-Driven Intelligence for Government
9|10 FITARA Awards
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy graduate recruits get in formation

Today in History

1833: President Andrew Jackson shuts down Second Bank of the US