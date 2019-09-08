Philadelphia 10, N.Y. Mets 7

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 10 13 10 4 10 Hernández 2b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .280 Segura ss 4 2 2 1 0 2 .288 Dickerson lf 5 0 1 2 0 2 .295 Hoskins 1b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .236 Kingery cf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .267 Haseley rf 2 1 1 1 0 1 .264 b-Gosselin ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .260 Rodríguez rf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .223 Franco 3b 5 1 2 2 0 1 .239 Knapp c 3 1 1 0 2 1 .194 Velasquez p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Suárez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 c-Pirela ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .500 Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Morin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Harper ph 0 0 0 1 1 0 .254 Parker p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Vincent p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 7 14 7 7 11 McNeil 3b 5 1 2 0 1 1 .325 Alonso 1b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .268 Conforto rf 5 1 1 0 1 2 .257 Ramos c 4 2 3 3 1 0 .298 Canó 2b 3 1 1 2 1 0 .259 J.Davis lf 4 0 1 0 1 2 .305 Nimmo cf 3 1 1 1 2 1 .204 Rosario ss 5 0 3 0 0 0 .287 Syndergaard p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .102 a-Frazier ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .233 Sewald p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Avilán p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bashlor p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Zamora p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Panik ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .284 Díaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Lowrie ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Philadelphia 001 123 300_10 13 0 New York 300 012 100_7 14 1

a-struck out for Syndergaard in the 5th. b-singled for Haseley in the 6th. c-singled for Suárez in the 6th. d-walked for Morin in the 7th. e-singled for Zamora in the 7th. f-struck out for Familia in the 9th.

E_McNeil (7). LOB_Philadelphia 7, New York 14. 2B_Hoskins 2 (30), Franco (15), Ramos (16). HR_Haseley (4), off Syndergaard; Franco (16), off Avilán; Kingery (18), off Wilson; Ramos (14), off Velasquez; Canó (12), off Velasquez. RBIs_Segura (54), Haseley (19), Dickerson 2 (30), Gosselin (7), Franco 2 (51), Kingery 2 (52), Harper (101), Ramos 3 (71), Canó 2 (36), Nimmo (18), Panik (11). SB_Kingery (12), Hernández 2 (9), Segura (8). SF_Segura, Canó. S_Kingery.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Franco, Dickerson 2, Hernández); New York 7 (Rosario, Nimmo, Frazier, J.Davis, Conforto 2). RISP_Philadelphia 4 for 9; New York 3 for 16.

Runners moved up_Ramos, McNeil. GIDP_Syndergaard.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Velasquez, Segura, Hernández).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Velasquez 4 1-3 6 4 4 4 5 96 4.95 Hughes 0 0 0 0 1 0 7 5.91 Suárez, W, 5-1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 8 3.51 Álvarez, H, 12 2-3 2 2 2 1 0 23 3.35 Morin, H, 7 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 5.14 Parker 1 2 1 1 1 1 28 5.40 Vincent, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 3.00 Neris, S, 24-30 1 2 0 0 0 2 23 2.95

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Syndergaard 5 6 4 4 1 5 78 4.06 Sewald, L, 0-1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 4 5.40 Avilán 2-3 3 2 2 0 0 11 4.66 Wilson 2-3 2 2 2 0 2 30 2.48 Bashlor 0 1 1 1 3 0 18 8.05 Zamora 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 5.87 Díaz 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 5.77 Familia 1 0 0 0 0 1 25 6.18

Hughes pitched to 1 batters in the 5th, Bashlor pitched to 4 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Hughes 2-0, Suárez 3-1, Morin 1-0, Avilán 1-1, Zamora 3-0. IBB_off Bashlor (Knapp). HBP_Velasquez (Alonso).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_4:29. A_30,264 (41,922).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.