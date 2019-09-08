Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Philadelphia 10, N.Y. Mets 7

September 8, 2019 5:51 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 10 13 10 4 10
Hernández 2b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .280
Segura ss 4 2 2 1 0 2 .288
Dickerson lf 5 0 1 2 0 2 .295
Hoskins 1b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .236
Kingery cf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .267
Haseley rf 2 1 1 1 0 1 .264
b-Gosselin ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .260
Rodríguez rf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .223
Franco 3b 5 1 2 2 0 1 .239
Knapp c 3 1 1 0 2 1 .194
Velasquez p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Suárez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
c-Pirela ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .500
Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Harper ph 0 0 0 1 1 0 .254
Parker p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vincent p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 7 14 7 7 11
McNeil 3b 5 1 2 0 1 1 .325
Alonso 1b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .268
Conforto rf 5 1 1 0 1 2 .257
Ramos c 4 2 3 3 1 0 .298
Canó 2b 3 1 1 2 1 0 .259
J.Davis lf 4 0 1 0 1 2 .305
Nimmo cf 3 1 1 1 2 1 .204
Rosario ss 5 0 3 0 0 0 .287
Syndergaard p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .102
a-Frazier ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .233
Sewald p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Avilán p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bashlor p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Zamora p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Panik ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .284
Díaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Lowrie ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Philadelphia 001 123 300_10 13 0
New York 300 012 100_7 14 1

a-struck out for Syndergaard in the 5th. b-singled for Haseley in the 6th. c-singled for Suárez in the 6th. d-walked for Morin in the 7th. e-singled for Zamora in the 7th. f-struck out for Familia in the 9th.

E_McNeil (7). LOB_Philadelphia 7, New York 14. 2B_Hoskins 2 (30), Franco (15), Ramos (16). HR_Haseley (4), off Syndergaard; Franco (16), off Avilán; Kingery (18), off Wilson; Ramos (14), off Velasquez; Canó (12), off Velasquez. RBIs_Segura (54), Haseley (19), Dickerson 2 (30), Gosselin (7), Franco 2 (51), Kingery 2 (52), Harper (101), Ramos 3 (71), Canó 2 (36), Nimmo (18), Panik (11). SB_Kingery (12), Hernández 2 (9), Segura (8). SF_Segura, Canó. S_Kingery.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Franco, Dickerson 2, Hernández); New York 7 (Rosario, Nimmo, Frazier, J.Davis, Conforto 2). RISP_Philadelphia 4 for 9; New York 3 for 16.

Runners moved up_Ramos, McNeil. GIDP_Syndergaard.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Velasquez, Segura, Hernández).

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Velasquez 4 1-3 6 4 4 4 5 96 4.95
Hughes 0 0 0 0 1 0 7 5.91
Suárez, W, 5-1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 8 3.51
Álvarez, H, 12 2-3 2 2 2 1 0 23 3.35
Morin, H, 7 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 5.14
Parker 1 2 1 1 1 1 28 5.40
Vincent, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 3.00
Neris, S, 24-30 1 2 0 0 0 2 23 2.95
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Syndergaard 5 6 4 4 1 5 78 4.06
Sewald, L, 0-1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 4 5.40
Avilán 2-3 3 2 2 0 0 11 4.66
Wilson 2-3 2 2 2 0 2 30 2.48
Bashlor 0 1 1 1 3 0 18 8.05
Zamora 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 5.87
Díaz 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 5.77
Familia 1 0 0 0 0 1 25 6.18

Hughes pitched to 1 batters in the 5th, Bashlor pitched to 4 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored_Hughes 2-0, Suárez 3-1, Morin 1-0, Avilán 1-1, Zamora 3-0. IBB_off Bashlor (Knapp). HBP_Velasquez (Alonso).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_4:29. A_30,264 (41,922).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 2019 Scientific Computing Days...
9|10 Data-Driven Intelligence for Government
9|10 FITARA Awards
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy graduate recruits get in formation

Today in History

1833: President Andrew Jackson shuts down Second Bank of the US