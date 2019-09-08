Philadelphia 10, N.Y. Mets 7

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|10
|13
|10
|4
|10
|
|Hernández 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Segura ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.288
|Dickerson lf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.295
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Kingery cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.267
|Haseley rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.264
|b-Gosselin ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|Rodríguez rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.223
|Franco 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.239
|Knapp c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.194
|Velasquez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Suárez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|c-Pirela ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Álvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Morin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Harper ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.254
|Parker p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Vincent p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|7
|14
|7
|7
|11
|
|McNeil 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.325
|Alonso 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Conforto rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.257
|Ramos c
|4
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.298
|Canó 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.259
|J.Davis lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.305
|Nimmo cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.204
|Rosario ss
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Syndergaard p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.102
|a-Frazier ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Sewald p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Avilán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bashlor p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Zamora p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Panik ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.284
|Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Lowrie ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Philadelphia
|001
|123
|300_10
|13
|0
|New York
|300
|012
|100_7
|14
|1
a-struck out for Syndergaard in the 5th. b-singled for Haseley in the 6th. c-singled for Suárez in the 6th. d-walked for Morin in the 7th. e-singled for Zamora in the 7th. f-struck out for Familia in the 9th.
E_McNeil (7). LOB_Philadelphia 7, New York 14. 2B_Hoskins 2 (30), Franco (15), Ramos (16). HR_Haseley (4), off Syndergaard; Franco (16), off Avilán; Kingery (18), off Wilson; Ramos (14), off Velasquez; Canó (12), off Velasquez. RBIs_Segura (54), Haseley (19), Dickerson 2 (30), Gosselin (7), Franco 2 (51), Kingery 2 (52), Harper (101), Ramos 3 (71), Canó 2 (36), Nimmo (18), Panik (11). SB_Kingery (12), Hernández 2 (9), Segura (8). SF_Segura, Canó. S_Kingery.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Franco, Dickerson 2, Hernández); New York 7 (Rosario, Nimmo, Frazier, J.Davis, Conforto 2). RISP_Philadelphia 4 for 9; New York 3 for 16.
Runners moved up_Ramos, McNeil. GIDP_Syndergaard.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Velasquez, Segura, Hernández).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velasquez
|4
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|4
|5
|96
|4.95
|Hughes
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|5.91
|Suárez, W, 5-1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.51
|Álvarez, H, 12
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|23
|3.35
|Morin, H, 7
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5.14
|Parker
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|28
|5.40
|Vincent, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|3.00
|Neris, S, 24-30
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|2.95
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Syndergaard
|5
|
|6
|4
|4
|1
|5
|78
|4.06
|Sewald, L, 0-1
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|5.40
|Avilán
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|11
|4.66
|Wilson
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|30
|2.48
|Bashlor
|0
|
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|18
|8.05
|Zamora
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5.87
|Díaz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|5.77
|Familia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|6.18
Hughes pitched to 1 batters in the 5th, Bashlor pitched to 4 batters in the 7th
Inherited runners-scored_Hughes 2-0, Suárez 3-1, Morin 1-0, Avilán 1-1, Zamora 3-0. IBB_off Bashlor (Knapp). HBP_Velasquez (Alonso).
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_4:29. A_30,264 (41,922).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.