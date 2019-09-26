Philadelphia 2, San Jose 1

|Philadelphia
|0
|2
|—
|2
|San Jose
|1
|0
|—
|1
First half_1, San Jose, Yueill, 3 (Hoesen), 35th minute.
Second half_2, Philadelphia, Bedoya, 4 (Gaddis), 70th; 3, Philadelphia, Przybylko, 15 (Monteiro), 76th.
Goalies_Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Joe Bendik; San Jose, Daniel Vega, Andrew Tarbell.
Yellow Cards_Wagner, Philadelphia, 7th; Judson, San Jose, 24th; Medunjanin, Philadelphia, 45th+1; Przybylko, Philadelphia, 57th.
Referee_Baldomero Toledo. Assistant Referees_Nick Uranga, Adam Garner, Malik Badawi. 4th Official_Mark Allatin.
A_16,652.
___
Lineups
Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Aurelien Collin, Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis, Kai Wagner; Alejandro Bedoya, Haris Medunjanin, Jamiro Monteiro (Warren Creavalle, 88th); Marco Fabian (Fafa Picault, 63rd), Kacper Przybylko, Andrew Wooten (Ilsinho, 53rd).
San Jose_Daniel Vega; Guram Kashia, Nick Lima; Magnus Eriksson, Carlos Fierro (Paul Marie, 68th), Judson (Andres Rios, 79th), Florian Jungwirth, Vako Qazaishvili, Tommy Thompson (Shea Salinas, 68th), Jackson Yueill; Danny Hoesen.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.