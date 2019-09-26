Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Philadelphia 2, San Jose 1

September 26, 2019 1:23 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Philadelphia 0 2 2
San Jose 1 0 1

First half_1, San Jose, Yueill, 3 (Hoesen), 35th minute.

Second half_2, Philadelphia, Bedoya, 4 (Gaddis), 70th; 3, Philadelphia, Przybylko, 15 (Monteiro), 76th.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Joe Bendik; San Jose, Daniel Vega, Andrew Tarbell.

Yellow Cards_Wagner, Philadelphia, 7th; Judson, San Jose, 24th; Medunjanin, Philadelphia, 45th+1; Przybylko, Philadelphia, 57th.

Advertisement

Referee_Baldomero Toledo. Assistant Referees_Nick Uranga, Adam Garner, Malik Badawi. 4th Official_Mark Allatin.

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

A_16,652.

___

Lineups

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Aurelien Collin, Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis, Kai Wagner; Alejandro Bedoya, Haris Medunjanin, Jamiro Monteiro (Warren Creavalle, 88th); Marco Fabian (Fafa Picault, 63rd), Kacper Przybylko, Andrew Wooten (Ilsinho, 53rd).

San Jose_Daniel Vega; Guram Kashia, Nick Lima; Magnus Eriksson, Carlos Fierro (Paul Marie, 68th), Judson (Andres Rios, 79th), Florian Jungwirth, Vako Qazaishvili, Tommy Thompson (Shea Salinas, 68th), Jackson Yueill; Danny Hoesen.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Detect '19
9|30 Futures Game 2019 Outbrief
10|1 Red Hat Security Symposium, Herndon
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army "Pacific Resilience" humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in Mongolia

Today in History

2007: Dawn space probe launches