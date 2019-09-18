Listen Live Sports

Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1

September 18, 2019 10:35 pm
 
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 4 4 4 3 12
Hernández 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .282
Realmuto c 2 2 0 0 0 1 .276
Harper rf 3 1 1 2 1 0 .255
Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .238
Segura ss 3 0 2 1 1 0 .283
Kingery cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .257
Haseley lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .257
Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .234
Eflin p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .174
Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Bruce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .237
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 1 5 1 2 8
Acuña Jr. cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .279
Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .293
Freeman 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .299
Donaldson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .258
Markakis lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .291
Joyce rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .295
McCann c 4 0 0 1 0 1 .251
Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .249
Teheran p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .109
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Duvall ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .253
Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Wright p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Philadelphia 000 202 000_4 4 3
Atlanta 010 000 000_1 5 1

a-grounded out for Newcomb in the 7th. b-grounded out for Álvarez in the 9th.

E_Hernández 2 (11), Haseley (1), McCann (2). LOB_Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 7. 2B_Segura (36). HR_Harper (32), off Teheran; Hernández (12), off Teheran. RBIs_Harper 2 (104), Hernández (66), Segura (58), McCann (43). SB_Harper (14), Realmuto (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Haseley, Franco, Kingery); Atlanta 1 (Freeman). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 6; Atlanta 0 for 3.

GIDP_McCann.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Hernández, Segura, Hoskins; Hernández, Segura, Hoskins).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eflin, W, 9-12 7 5 1 0 2 4 99 4.00
Álvarez, H, 15 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 3.34
Neris, S, 28-34 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.98
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Teheran, L, 10-10 5 3 4 3 2 6 90 3.55
Jackson 1 0 0 0 1 2 15 3.80
Newcomb 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.14
Tomlin 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 3.87
Wright 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 8.68

Inherited runners-scored_Jackson 3-1. HBP_Teheran (Realmuto). WP_Tomlin.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_2:59. A_27,937 (41,149).

