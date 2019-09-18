Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|4
|4
|3
|12
|
|Hernández 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.282
|Realmuto c
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Harper rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.255
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.238
|Segura ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.283
|Kingery cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Haseley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Eflin p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.174
|Álvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Bruce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|5
|1
|2
|8
|
|Acuña Jr. cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.299
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Markakis lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Joyce rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.295
|McCann c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.251
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Teheran p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.109
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Duvall ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Wright p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Philadelphia
|000
|202
|000_4
|4
|3
|Atlanta
|010
|000
|000_1
|5
|1
a-grounded out for Newcomb in the 7th. b-grounded out for Álvarez in the 9th.
E_Hernández 2 (11), Haseley (1), McCann (2). LOB_Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 7. 2B_Segura (36). HR_Harper (32), off Teheran; Hernández (12), off Teheran. RBIs_Harper 2 (104), Hernández (66), Segura (58), McCann (43). SB_Harper (14), Realmuto (9).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Haseley, Franco, Kingery); Atlanta 1 (Freeman). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 6; Atlanta 0 for 3.
GIDP_McCann.
DP_Philadelphia 2 (Hernández, Segura, Hoskins; Hernández, Segura, Hoskins).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin, W, 9-12
|7
|
|5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|99
|4.00
|Álvarez, H, 15
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|3.34
|Neris, S, 28-34
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.98
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Teheran, L, 10-10
|5
|
|3
|4
|3
|2
|6
|90
|3.55
|Jackson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|3.80
|Newcomb
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.14
|Tomlin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.87
|Wright
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|8.68
Inherited runners-scored_Jackson 3-1. HBP_Teheran (Realmuto). WP_Tomlin.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_2:59. A_27,937 (41,149).
