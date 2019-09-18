Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 4 4 4 3 12 Hernández 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .282 Realmuto c 2 2 0 0 0 1 .276 Harper rf 3 1 1 2 1 0 .255 Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .238 Segura ss 3 0 2 1 1 0 .283 Kingery cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .257 Haseley lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .257 Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .234 Eflin p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .174 Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Bruce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .237 Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 1 5 1 2 8 Acuña Jr. cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .279 Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .293 Freeman 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .299 Donaldson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .258 Markakis lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .291 Joyce rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .295 McCann c 4 0 0 1 0 1 .251 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .249 Teheran p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .109 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Duvall ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .253 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Wright p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Philadelphia 000 202 000_4 4 3 Atlanta 010 000 000_1 5 1

a-grounded out for Newcomb in the 7th. b-grounded out for Álvarez in the 9th.

E_Hernández 2 (11), Haseley (1), McCann (2). LOB_Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 7. 2B_Segura (36). HR_Harper (32), off Teheran; Hernández (12), off Teheran. RBIs_Harper 2 (104), Hernández (66), Segura (58), McCann (43). SB_Harper (14), Realmuto (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Haseley, Franco, Kingery); Atlanta 1 (Freeman). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 6; Atlanta 0 for 3.

GIDP_McCann.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Hernández, Segura, Hoskins; Hernández, Segura, Hoskins).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eflin, W, 9-12 7 5 1 0 2 4 99 4.00 Álvarez, H, 15 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 3.34 Neris, S, 28-34 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.98

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Teheran, L, 10-10 5 3 4 3 2 6 90 3.55 Jackson 1 0 0 0 1 2 15 3.80 Newcomb 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.14 Tomlin 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 3.87 Wright 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 8.68

Inherited runners-scored_Jackson 3-1. HBP_Teheran (Realmuto). WP_Tomlin.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_2:59. A_27,937 (41,149).

