Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|4
|4
|
|Totals
|33
|1
|5
|1
|
|Hernández 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Acuña Jr. cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|2
|2
|0
|0
|
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Harper rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Segura ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Markakis lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kingery cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Joyce rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Haseley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCann c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Franco 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Eflin p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Teheran p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Álvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bruce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duvall ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wright p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Philadelphia
|000
|202
|000
|—
|4
|Atlanta
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
E_Hernández 2 (11), Haseley (1), McCann (2). DP_Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 0. LOB_Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 7. 2B_Segura (36). HR_Harper (32), Hernández (12). SB_Harper (14), Realmuto (9).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eflin W,9-12
|7
|
|5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|Álvarez H,15
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Neris S,28-34
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Teheran L,10-10
|5
|
|3
|4
|3
|2
|6
|Jackson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Newcomb
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Tomlin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wright
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Teheran pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Teheran (Realmuto). WP_Tomlin.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_2:59. A_27,937 (41,149).
