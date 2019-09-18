Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1

Philadelphia Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 4 4 4 Totals 33 1 5 1 Hernández 2b 4 1 1 1 Acuña Jr. cf 4 0 2 0 Realmuto c 2 2 0 0 Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 Harper rf 3 1 1 2 Freeman 1b 3 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0 Donaldson 3b 4 0 0 0 Segura ss 3 0 2 1 Markakis lf 4 1 1 0 Kingery cf 4 0 0 0 Joyce rf 3 0 1 0 Haseley lf 4 0 0 0 McCann c 4 0 0 1 Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 Eflin p 3 0 0 0 Teheran p 2 0 0 0 Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 Bruce ph 1 0 0 0 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 Neris p 0 0 0 0 Duvall ph 1 0 0 0 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 Wright p 0 0 0 0

Philadelphia 000 202 000 — 4 Atlanta 010 000 000 — 1

E_Hernández 2 (11), Haseley (1), McCann (2). DP_Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 0. LOB_Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 7. 2B_Segura (36). HR_Harper (32), Hernández (12). SB_Harper (14), Realmuto (9).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Eflin W,9-12 7 5 1 0 2 4 Álvarez H,15 1 0 0 0 0 2 Neris S,28-34 1 0 0 0 0 2

Atlanta Teheran L,10-10 5 3 4 3 2 6 Jackson 1 0 0 0 1 2 Newcomb 1 0 0 0 0 2 Tomlin 1 1 0 0 0 1 Wright 1 0 0 0 0 1

Teheran pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Teheran (Realmuto). WP_Tomlin.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_2:59. A_27,937 (41,149).

