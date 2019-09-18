Listen Live Sports

Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1

September 18, 2019
 
Philadelphia Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 4 4 4 Totals 33 1 5 1
Hernández 2b 4 1 1 1 Acuña Jr. cf 4 0 2 0
Realmuto c 2 2 0 0 Albies 2b 4 0 1 0
Harper rf 3 1 1 2 Freeman 1b 3 0 0 0
Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 0 Donaldson 3b 4 0 0 0
Segura ss 3 0 2 1 Markakis lf 4 1 1 0
Kingery cf 4 0 0 0 Joyce rf 3 0 1 0
Haseley lf 4 0 0 0 McCann c 4 0 0 1
Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0
Eflin p 3 0 0 0 Teheran p 2 0 0 0
Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 Jackson p 0 0 0 0
Bruce ph 1 0 0 0 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0 Duvall ph 1 0 0 0
Tomlin p 0 0 0 0
Wright p 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia 000 202 000 4
Atlanta 010 000 000 1

E_Hernández 2 (11), Haseley (1), McCann (2). DP_Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 0. LOB_Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 7. 2B_Segura (36). HR_Harper (32), Hernández (12). SB_Harper (14), Realmuto (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Eflin W,9-12 7 5 1 0 2 4
Álvarez H,15 1 0 0 0 0 2
Neris S,28-34 1 0 0 0 0 2
Atlanta
Teheran L,10-10 5 3 4 3 2 6
Jackson 1 0 0 0 1 2
Newcomb 1 0 0 0 0 2
Tomlin 1 1 0 0 0 1
Wright 1 0 0 0 0 1

Teheran pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Teheran (Realmuto). WP_Tomlin.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_2:59. A_27,937 (41,149).

