Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 4

Philadelphia Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 5 9 5 Totals 34 4 8 4 Segura ss 5 0 0 0 Acuña Jr. cf 4 0 1 0 Realmuto c 4 0 1 0 Albies 2b 5 1 1 0 Harper rf 4 1 2 0 Freeman 1b 2 1 0 0 Hoskins 1b 3 1 1 2 Donaldson 3b 4 0 0 1 Kingery cf 4 1 1 0 Markakis lf-rf 5 0 1 0 Rodríguez 3b 4 1 1 0 Joyce rf 3 0 1 1 Hernández 2b 4 0 0 1 Hechavarría ph 1 1 1 1 Pirela lf 2 1 1 2 Duvall lf-ph 1 1 1 1 Bruce ph 1 0 0 0 Flowers c 3 0 1 0 Suárez p 0 0 0 0 Swanson ss 3 0 1 0 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 Keuchel p 2 0 0 0 Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 O’Day p 0 0 0 0 Parker p 0 0 0 0 Ortega ph 1 0 0 0 Gosselin ph 1 0 0 0 Blevins p 0 0 0 0 Neris p 0 0 0 0 Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 Velasquez p 2 0 1 0 Dayton p 0 0 0 0 Haseley ph-lf 2 0 1 0

Philadelphia 000 500 000 — 5 Atlanta 200 000 011 — 4

LOB_Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 10. 2B_Haseley (11), Acuña Jr. (21). 3B_Albies (8). HR_Hoskins (29), Pirela (1), Hechavarría (2), Duvall (8). SB_Acuña Jr. (37). SF_Donaldson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Velasquez W,7-7 5 5 2 2 2 8 Suárez H,7 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Hughes H,3 1 0 0 0 1 1 Álvarez H,14 1 1 1 1 0 2 Parker H,4 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Neris S,27-33 1 1 1 1 2 1

Atlanta Keuchel L,8-6 5 8 5 5 1 2 O’Day 1 1 0 0 0 0 Blevins 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Swarzak 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Dayton 1 0 0 0 0 2

Hughes pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, Álvarez pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

WP_Velasquez.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_3:26. A_28,843 (41,149).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.