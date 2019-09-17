Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 4

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|5
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|
|Segura ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Acuña Jr. cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Albies 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Harper rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Kingery cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Markakis lf-rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rodríguez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Joyce rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Hechavarría ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Pirela lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Duvall lf-ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Bruce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Flowers c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Suárez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Keuchel p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Álvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Day p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Parker p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ortega ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gosselin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swarzak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Velasquez p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dayton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haseley ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|000
|500
|000
|—
|5
|Atlanta
|200
|000
|011
|—
|4
LOB_Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 10. 2B_Haseley (11), Acuña Jr. (21). 3B_Albies (8). HR_Hoskins (29), Pirela (1), Hechavarría (2), Duvall (8). SB_Acuña Jr. (37). SF_Donaldson (2).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Velasquez W,7-7
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|8
|Suárez H,7
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hughes H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Álvarez H,14
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Parker H,4
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Neris S,27-33
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keuchel L,8-6
|5
|
|8
|5
|5
|1
|2
|O’Day
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blevins
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swarzak
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Dayton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Hughes pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, Álvarez pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
WP_Velasquez.
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Paul Nauert.
T_3:26. A_28,843 (41,149).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.