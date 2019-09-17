Listen Live Sports

Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 4

September 17, 2019 11:01 pm
 
Philadelphia Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 5 9 5 Totals 34 4 8 4
Segura ss 5 0 0 0 Acuña Jr. cf 4 0 1 0
Realmuto c 4 0 1 0 Albies 2b 5 1 1 0
Harper rf 4 1 2 0 Freeman 1b 2 1 0 0
Hoskins 1b 3 1 1 2 Donaldson 3b 4 0 0 1
Kingery cf 4 1 1 0 Markakis lf-rf 5 0 1 0
Rodríguez 3b 4 1 1 0 Joyce rf 3 0 1 1
Hernández 2b 4 0 0 1 Hechavarría ph 1 1 1 1
Pirela lf 2 1 1 2 Duvall lf-ph 1 1 1 1
Bruce ph 1 0 0 0 Flowers c 3 0 1 0
Suárez p 0 0 0 0 Swanson ss 3 0 1 0
Hughes p 0 0 0 0 Keuchel p 2 0 0 0
Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 O’Day p 0 0 0 0
Parker p 0 0 0 0 Ortega ph 1 0 0 0
Gosselin ph 1 0 0 0 Blevins p 0 0 0 0
Neris p 0 0 0 0 Swarzak p 0 0 0 0
Velasquez p 2 0 1 0 Dayton p 0 0 0 0
Haseley ph-lf 2 0 1 0
Philadelphia 000 500 000 5
Atlanta 200 000 011 4

LOB_Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 10. 2B_Haseley (11), Acuña Jr. (21). 3B_Albies (8). HR_Hoskins (29), Pirela (1), Hechavarría (2), Duvall (8). SB_Acuña Jr. (37). SF_Donaldson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Velasquez W,7-7 5 5 2 2 2 8
Suárez H,7 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Hughes H,3 1 0 0 0 1 1
Álvarez H,14 1 1 1 1 0 2
Parker H,4 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Neris S,27-33 1 1 1 1 2 1
Atlanta
Keuchel L,8-6 5 8 5 5 1 2
O’Day 1 1 0 0 0 0
Blevins 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Swarzak 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Dayton 1 0 0 0 0 2

Hughes pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, Álvarez pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

WP_Velasquez.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_3:26. A_28,843 (41,149).

