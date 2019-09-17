Listen Live Sports

Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 4

September 17, 2019 11:01 pm
 
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 5 9 5 1 5
Segura ss 5 0 0 0 0 0 .281
Realmuto c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .277
Harper rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .255
Hoskins 1b 3 1 1 2 1 0 .239
Kingery cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .259
Rodríguez 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .219
Hernández 2b 4 0 0 1 0 0 .282
Pirela lf 2 1 1 2 0 1 .364
a-Bruce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .238
Suárez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Parker p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Gosselin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .278
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Velasquez p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .241
b-Haseley ph-lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .263
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 8 4 6 13
Acuña Jr. cf 4 0 1 0 1 2 .277
Albies 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .294
Freeman 1b 2 1 0 0 3 1 .301
Donaldson 3b 4 0 0 1 0 2 .260
Markakis lf-rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .292
Joyce rf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .294
d-Hechavarría ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .273
f-Duvall lf-ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .255
Flowers c 3 0 1 0 1 2 .230
Swanson ss 3 0 1 0 1 2 .252
Keuchel p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .143
O’Day p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Ortega ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dayton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia 000 500 000_5 9 0
Atlanta 200 000 011_4 8 0

a-grounded out for Pirela in the 6th. b-doubled for Velasquez in the 6th. c-lined out for O’Day in the 6th. d-homered for Joyce in the 8th. e-struck out for Parker in the 9th. f-homered for Dayton in the 9th.

LOB_Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 10. 2B_Haseley (11), Acuña Jr. (21). 3B_Albies (8). HR_Hoskins (29), off Keuchel; Pirela (1), off Keuchel; Hechavarría (2), off Álvarez; Duvall (8), off Neris. RBIs_Hoskins 2 (83), Hernández (65), Pirela 2 (2), Donaldson (89), Joyce (23), Hechavarría (10), Duvall (15). SB_Acuña Jr. (37). SF_Donaldson.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Rodríguez, Segura); Atlanta 5 (Flowers, Markakis 2, Donaldson, Ortega). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 5; Atlanta 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Hernández, Freeman, Albies.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Velasquez, W, 7-7 5 5 2 2 2 8 94 4.89
Suárez, H, 7 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 3.35
Hughes, H, 3 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 4.41
Álvarez, H, 14 1 1 1 1 0 2 15 3.40
Parker, H, 4 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 11 5.03
Neris, S, 27-33 1 1 1 1 2 1 25 3.03
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keuchel, L, 8-6 5 8 5 5 1 2 95 3.63
O’Day 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 4.50
Blevins 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 14 3.60
Swarzak 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 16 3.96
Dayton 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.61

Inherited runners-scored_Hughes 1-0. WP_Velasquez.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_3:26. A_28,843 (41,149).

