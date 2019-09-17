Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 4

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 5 9 5 1 5 Segura ss 5 0 0 0 0 0 .281 Realmuto c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .277 Harper rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .255 Hoskins 1b 3 1 1 2 1 0 .239 Kingery cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .259 Rodríguez 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .219 Hernández 2b 4 0 0 1 0 0 .282 Pirela lf 2 1 1 2 0 1 .364 a-Bruce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .238 Suárez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Parker p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Gosselin ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .278 Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Velasquez p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .241 b-Haseley ph-lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .263

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 8 4 6 13 Acuña Jr. cf 4 0 1 0 1 2 .277 Albies 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .294 Freeman 1b 2 1 0 0 3 1 .301 Donaldson 3b 4 0 0 1 0 2 .260 Markakis lf-rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .292 Joyce rf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .294 d-Hechavarría ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .273 f-Duvall lf-ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .255 Flowers c 3 0 1 0 1 2 .230 Swanson ss 3 0 1 0 1 2 .252 Keuchel p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .143 O’Day p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Ortega ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Dayton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Philadelphia 000 500 000_5 9 0 Atlanta 200 000 011_4 8 0

a-grounded out for Pirela in the 6th. b-doubled for Velasquez in the 6th. c-lined out for O’Day in the 6th. d-homered for Joyce in the 8th. e-struck out for Parker in the 9th. f-homered for Dayton in the 9th.

LOB_Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 10. 2B_Haseley (11), Acuña Jr. (21). 3B_Albies (8). HR_Hoskins (29), off Keuchel; Pirela (1), off Keuchel; Hechavarría (2), off Álvarez; Duvall (8), off Neris. RBIs_Hoskins 2 (83), Hernández (65), Pirela 2 (2), Donaldson (89), Joyce (23), Hechavarría (10), Duvall (15). SB_Acuña Jr. (37). SF_Donaldson.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Rodríguez, Segura); Atlanta 5 (Flowers, Markakis 2, Donaldson, Ortega). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 5; Atlanta 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Hernández, Freeman, Albies.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Velasquez, W, 7-7 5 5 2 2 2 8 94 4.89 Suárez, H, 7 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 3.35 Hughes, H, 3 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 4.41 Álvarez, H, 14 1 1 1 1 0 2 15 3.40 Parker, H, 4 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 11 5.03 Neris, S, 27-33 1 1 1 1 2 1 25 3.03

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keuchel, L, 8-6 5 8 5 5 1 2 95 3.63 O’Day 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 4.50 Blevins 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 14 3.60 Swarzak 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 16 3.96 Dayton 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.61

Inherited runners-scored_Hughes 1-0. WP_Velasquez.

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_3:26. A_28,843 (41,149).

