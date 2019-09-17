Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 4

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|5
|1
|5
|
|Segura ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Harper rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.239
|Kingery cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Rodríguez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|Pirela lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.364
|a-Bruce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Suárez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Álvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Parker p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Gosselin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Velasquez p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|b-Haseley ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|6
|13
|
|Acuña Jr. cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.277
|Albies 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Freeman 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.301
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.260
|Markakis lf-rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Joyce rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.294
|d-Hechavarría ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|f-Duvall lf-ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|Flowers c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.230
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.252
|Keuchel p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|O’Day p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Ortega ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Swarzak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dayton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Philadelphia
|000
|500
|000_5
|9
|0
|Atlanta
|200
|000
|011_4
|8
|0
a-grounded out for Pirela in the 6th. b-doubled for Velasquez in the 6th. c-lined out for O’Day in the 6th. d-homered for Joyce in the 8th. e-struck out for Parker in the 9th. f-homered for Dayton in the 9th.
LOB_Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 10. 2B_Haseley (11), Acuña Jr. (21). 3B_Albies (8). HR_Hoskins (29), off Keuchel; Pirela (1), off Keuchel; Hechavarría (2), off Álvarez; Duvall (8), off Neris. RBIs_Hoskins 2 (83), Hernández (65), Pirela 2 (2), Donaldson (89), Joyce (23), Hechavarría (10), Duvall (15). SB_Acuña Jr. (37). SF_Donaldson.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Rodríguez, Segura); Atlanta 5 (Flowers, Markakis 2, Donaldson, Ortega). RISP_Philadelphia 1 for 5; Atlanta 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Hernández, Freeman, Albies.
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velasquez, W, 7-7
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|8
|94
|4.89
|Suárez, H, 7
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.35
|Hughes, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|4.41
|Álvarez, H, 14
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|15
|3.40
|Parker, H, 4
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|5.03
|Neris, S, 27-33
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|25
|3.03
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keuchel, L, 8-6
|5
|
|8
|5
|5
|1
|2
|95
|3.63
|O’Day
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|4.50
|Blevins
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.60
|Swarzak
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.96
|Dayton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.61
Inherited runners-scored_Hughes 1-0. WP_Velasquez.
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Paul Nauert.
T_3:26. A_28,843 (41,149).
