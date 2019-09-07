Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 0

September 7, 2019 10:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Philadelphia New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 5 11 5 Totals 33 0 5 0
Hernández 2b 5 2 3 2 Rosario ss 4 0 0 0
Realmuto c 5 1 3 1 Alonso 1b 4 0 2 0
Dickerson lf 5 0 2 2 McNeil 2b 3 0 1 0
Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 J.Davis lf 4 0 1 0
Segura ss 4 0 1 0 Conforto rf 3 0 0 0
Miller 3b 2 0 0 0 Frazier 3b 3 0 0 0
Rodríguez ph-3b 2 0 1 0 Nimmo ph 0 0 0 0
Kingery cf 4 1 0 0 Lagares cf 3 0 1 0
Haseley rf 4 1 1 0 Panik ph 1 0 0 0
Smyly p 3 0 0 0 Nido c 3 0 0 0
Bruce ph 1 0 0 0 Canó ph 1 0 0 0
Irvin p 0 0 0 0 Stroman p 1 0 0 0
Pivetta p 0 0 0 0 Lowrie ph 1 0 0 0
Zamora p 0 0 0 0
Lockett p 0 0 0 0
R.Davis ph 1 0 0 0
Familia p 0 0 0 0
Bashlor p 0 0 0 0
Ramos ph 1 0 0 0
Philadelphia 100 400 000 5
New York 000 000 000 0

E_Realmuto (8), Miller 2 (3), J.Davis (6). DP_Philadelphia 1, New York 0. LOB_Philadelphia 7, New York 9. 2B_Dickerson (10), Alonso (28). HR_Hernández (9). SB_Lagares (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Smyly W,3-1 7 4 0 0 2 6
Irvin 1 1 0 0 0 0
Pivetta 1 0 0 0 1 1
New York
Stroman L,1-2 4 10 5 4 0 6
Zamora 1 0 0 0 0 0
Lockett 2 0 0 0 0 3
Familia 1 1 0 0 0 1
Bashlor 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Smyly.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, CB Bucknor.

Advertisement

T_2:59. A_28,848 (41,922).

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 2019 Scientific Computing Days...
9|10 Data-Driven Intelligence for Government
9|10 FITARA Awards
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Devil dogs at dusk

Today in History

1833: President Andrew Jackson shuts down Second Bank of the US