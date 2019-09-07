Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 0

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|5
|11
|5
|0
|11
|
|Hernández 2b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.281
|Realmuto c
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.282
|Dickerson lf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.299
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Miller 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|Rodríguez ph-3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Kingery cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Haseley rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Smyly p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Bruce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Irvin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Pivetta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.080
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|0
|5
|0
|3
|7
|
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|McNeil 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.324
|J.Davis lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Conforto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Frazier 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Nimmo ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.201
|Lagares cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Panik ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Nido c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Canó ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Stroman p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|Lowrie ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Zamora p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lockett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|R.Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bashlor p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ramos ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Philadelphia
|100
|400
|000_5
|11
|3
|New York
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|1
a-struck out for Stroman in the 4th. b-flied out for Miller in the 5th. c-lined out for Lockett in the 7th. d-flied out for Smyly in the 8th. e-walked for Frazier in the 9th. f-grounded out for Lagares in the 9th. g-struck out for Nido in the 9th. h-grounded out for Bashlor in the 9th.
E_Realmuto (8), Miller 2 (3), J.Davis (6). LOB_Philadelphia 7, New York 9. 2B_Dickerson (10), Alonso (28). HR_Hernández (9), off Stroman. RBIs_Hernández 2 (60), Realmuto (79), Dickerson 2 (28). SB_Lagares (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 5 (Kingery, Dickerson, Segura, Bruce); New York 6 (Frazier, Rosario 2, Conforto, Ramos). RISP_Philadelphia 4 for 14; New York 0 for 11.
Runners moved up_Haseley, Panik. GIDP_Conforto.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Rodríguez, Hoskins).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smyly W,3-1
|7
|
|4
|0
|0
|2
|6
|108
|3.93
|Irvin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|7.16
|Pivetta
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|5.28
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman L,1-2
|4
|
|10
|5
|4
|0
|6
|85
|5.05
|Zamora
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|6.14
|Lockett
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|6.98
|Familia
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|6.30
|Bashlor
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|7.58
WP_Smyly. PB_Nido (1).
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_2:59. A_28,848 (41,922).
