Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 0

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 5 11 5 0 11 Hernández 2b 5 2 3 2 0 1 .281 Realmuto c 5 1 3 1 0 1 .282 Dickerson lf 5 0 2 2 0 1 .299 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .234 Segura ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .286 Miller 3b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .213 Rodríguez ph-3b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .226 Kingery cf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .267 Haseley rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .261 Smyly p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Bruce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .248 Irvin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Pivetta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .080

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 0 5 0 3 7 Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .284 Alonso 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .269 McNeil 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .324 J.Davis lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .306 Conforto rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .258 Frazier 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Nimmo ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .201 Lagares cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .209 Panik ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .275 Nido c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Canó ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .258 Stroman p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .083 Lowrie ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Zamora p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Lockett p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167 R.Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .176 Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bashlor p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ramos ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .294

Philadelphia 100 400 000_5 11 3 New York 000 000 000_0 5 1

a-struck out for Stroman in the 4th. b-flied out for Miller in the 5th. c-lined out for Lockett in the 7th. d-flied out for Smyly in the 8th. e-walked for Frazier in the 9th. f-grounded out for Lagares in the 9th. g-struck out for Nido in the 9th. h-grounded out for Bashlor in the 9th.

E_Realmuto (8), Miller 2 (3), J.Davis (6). LOB_Philadelphia 7, New York 9. 2B_Dickerson (10), Alonso (28). HR_Hernández (9), off Stroman. RBIs_Hernández 2 (60), Realmuto (79), Dickerson 2 (28). SB_Lagares (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 5 (Kingery, Dickerson, Segura, Bruce); New York 6 (Frazier, Rosario 2, Conforto, Ramos). RISP_Philadelphia 4 for 14; New York 0 for 11.

Runners moved up_Haseley, Panik. GIDP_Conforto.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Rodríguez, Hoskins).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Smyly W,3-1 7 4 0 0 2 6 108 3.93 Irvin 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 7.16 Pivetta 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 5.28

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stroman L,1-2 4 10 5 4 0 6 85 5.05 Zamora 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 6.14 Lockett 2 0 0 0 0 3 23 6.98 Familia 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 6.30 Bashlor 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 7.58

WP_Smyly. PB_Nido (1).

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_2:59. A_28,848 (41,922).

