Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 2

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 2 4 1 3 5 McNeil lf-3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .323 Alonso 1b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .265 Conforto rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261 Ramos c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .298 Panik 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .265 Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Frazier 3b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .236 R.Davis pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .188 Lagares cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .203 Nimmo ph-cf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .200 Stroman p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .091 Avilán p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Sewald p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Guillorme ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .217 Zamora p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 5 9 5 4 7 Dickerson lf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .309 Realmuto c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .274 Harper rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .257 Hoskins 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .239 Miller 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .224 Rodríguez 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .216 Hernández 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .284 Kingery ss 4 1 2 3 0 1 .276 Haseley cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .257 Eflin p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Bruce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .248 Morin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Neris p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

New York 100 000 010_2 4 1 Philadelphia 020 000 03x_5 9 0

a-grounded out for Eflin in the 7th. b-walked for Lagares in the 8th. c-sacrificed for Sewald in the 8th.

1-ran for Frazier in the 8th.

E_Stroman (1). LOB_New York 4, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Ramos (14), Dickerson (7), Miller (2), Haseley (8), Kingery (31). HR_Alonso (43), off Eflin; Miller (5), off Stroman. RBIs_Alonso (102), Miller (11), Dickerson (25), Kingery 3 (47). S_Guillorme.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Rosario, Conforto); Philadelphia 4 (Realmuto 2, Hernández, Neris). RISP_New York 0 for 3; Philadelphia 3 for 14.

Runners moved up_Bruce, Miller, Haseley. GIDP_Conforto.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Hernández, Kingery, Hoskins).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stroman 6 7 2 2 2 6 98 4.55 Avilán 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.86 Sewald 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.51 Zamora L,0-1 0 1 1 1 0 0 2 7.11 Familia 1 1 2 2 2 1 18 5.96

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eflin 7 3 1 1 1 3 84 4.33 Morin H,5 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 10 5.40 Neris W,3-5 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 24 3.14

Inherited runners-scored_Avilán 1-0, Sewald 1-0, Familia 1-1, Neris 2-1. IBB_off Familia (Hernández). WP_Morin, Neris.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Will Little.

T_2:52. A_33,492 (43,647).

