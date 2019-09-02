Listen Live Sports

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 2

September 2, 2019 1:43 am
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 2 4 1 3 5
McNeil lf-3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .323
Alonso 1b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .265
Conforto rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Ramos c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .298
Panik 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .265
Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Frazier 3b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .236
R.Davis pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .188
Lagares cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .203
Nimmo ph-cf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .200
Stroman p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .091
Avilán p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sewald p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Guillorme ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .217
Zamora p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 5 9 5 4 7
Dickerson lf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .309
Realmuto c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .274
Harper rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .257
Hoskins 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .239
Miller 3b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .224
Rodríguez 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .216
Hernández 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .284
Kingery ss 4 1 2 3 0 1 .276
Haseley cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .257
Eflin p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Bruce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .248
Morin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Neris p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
New York 100 000 010_2 4 1
Philadelphia 020 000 03x_5 9 0

a-grounded out for Eflin in the 7th. b-walked for Lagares in the 8th. c-sacrificed for Sewald in the 8th.

1-ran for Frazier in the 8th.

E_Stroman (1). LOB_New York 4, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Ramos (14), Dickerson (7), Miller (2), Haseley (8), Kingery (31). HR_Alonso (43), off Eflin; Miller (5), off Stroman. RBIs_Alonso (102), Miller (11), Dickerson (25), Kingery 3 (47). S_Guillorme.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Rosario, Conforto); Philadelphia 4 (Realmuto 2, Hernández, Neris). RISP_New York 0 for 3; Philadelphia 3 for 14.

Runners moved up_Bruce, Miller, Haseley. GIDP_Conforto.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Hernández, Kingery, Hoskins).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stroman 6 7 2 2 2 6 98 4.55
Avilán 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.86
Sewald 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.51
Zamora L,0-1 0 1 1 1 0 0 2 7.11
Familia 1 1 2 2 2 1 18 5.96
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eflin 7 3 1 1 1 3 84 4.33
Morin H,5 1-3 1 1 1 1 0 10 5.40
Neris W,3-5 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 24 3.14

Inherited runners-scored_Avilán 1-0, Sewald 1-0, Familia 1-1, Neris 2-1. IBB_off Familia (Hernández). WP_Morin, Neris.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Will Little.

T_2:52. A_33,492 (43,647).

