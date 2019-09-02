Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 2

September 2, 2019 1:43 am
 
< a min read
Share       
New York Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 2 4 1 Totals 32 5 9 5
McNeil lf-3b 4 0 0 0 Dickerson lf 4 0 2 1
Alonso 1b 3 1 2 1 Realmuto c 3 0 0 0
Conforto rf 4 0 0 0 Harper rf 4 1 1 0
Ramos c 4 0 1 0 Hoskins 1b 3 1 1 0
Panik 2b 3 0 0 0 Miller 3b 4 1 2 1
Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 Rodríguez 3b 0 0 0 0
Frazier 3b 3 0 1 0 Hernández 2b 3 1 0 0
R.Davis pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Kingery ss 4 1 2 3
Lagares cf 2 0 0 0 Haseley cf 3 0 1 0
Nimmo ph-cf 0 1 0 0 Eflin p 2 0 0 0
Stroman p 2 0 0 0 Bruce ph 1 0 0 0
Avilán p 0 0 0 0 Morin p 0 0 0 0
Sewald p 0 0 0 0 Neris p 1 0 0 0
Guillorme ph 0 0 0 0
Zamora p 0 0 0 0
Familia p 0 0 0 0
New York 100 000 010 2
Philadelphia 020 000 03x 5

E_Stroman (1). DP_New York 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB_New York 4, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Ramos (14), Dickerson (7), Miller (2), Haseley (8), Kingery (31). HR_Alonso (43), Miller (5). S_Guillorme (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Stroman 6 7 2 2 2 6
Avilán 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Sewald 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Zamora L,0-1 0 1 1 1 0 0
Familia 1 1 2 2 2 1
Philadelphia
Eflin 7 3 1 1 1 3
Morin H,5 1-3 1 1 1 1 0
Neris W,3-5 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2

Stroman pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Zamora pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

WP_Morin, Neris.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Will Little.

T_2:52. A_33,492 (43,647).

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Labor Department, U.S. Marshals Service, SBA and VA address IT modernization in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Former NHL player Daryl Evans teaches sailors during LA Fleet Week

Today in History

1919: Woodrow Wilson embarks on tour to promote League of Nations