Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 2

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|2
|4
|1
|
|Totals
|32
|5
|9
|5
|
|McNeil lf-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Conforto rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harper rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ramos c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Panik 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miller 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rodríguez 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frazier 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hernández 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|R.Davis pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kingery ss
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Lagares cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haseley cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Nimmo ph-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Eflin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stroman p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bruce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Avilán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Morin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sewald p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Neris p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guillorme ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Zamora p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|100
|000
|010
|—
|2
|Philadelphia
|020
|000
|03x
|—
|5
E_Stroman (1). DP_New York 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB_New York 4, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Ramos (14), Dickerson (7), Miller (2), Haseley (8), Kingery (31). HR_Alonso (43), Miller (5). S_Guillorme (1).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stroman
|6
|
|7
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Avilán
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sewald
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zamora L,0-1
|0
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Familia
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eflin
|7
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Morin H,5
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Neris W,3-5
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Stroman pitched to 1 batter in the 7th, Zamora pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
WP_Morin, Neris.
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Will Little.
T_2:52. A_33,492 (43,647).
