Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 5

|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|5
|10
|4
|
|Totals
|31
|6
|8
|6
|
|Acuña Jr. cf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Albies 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Harper rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Camargo rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Kingery cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Dickerson lf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
|Cervelli c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Riley lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Rodríguez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fried p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ortega ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bruce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Day p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vargas p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swarzak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vincent p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pirela ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sobotka p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Parker p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suárez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Franco 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Atlanta
|004
|000
|010
|—
|5
|Philadelphia
|401
|001
|00x
|—
|6
E_Vargas (1). DP_Atlanta 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Camargo (12), Hoskins (31), Pirela (1). HR_Camargo (7), Realmuto (24), Harper (31), Dickerson 2 (8), Kingery (19). SF_Riley (2).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fried L,16-5
|5
|
|7
|5
|5
|1
|5
|O’Day
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minter
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Swarzak
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Blevins
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sobotka
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Vargas
|3
|
|6
|4
|2
|3
|3
|Vincent
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Parker W,2-0
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Suárez H,5
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hughes H,2
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Neris S,25-31
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, John Tumpane.
T_3:06. A_24,220 (43,647).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.