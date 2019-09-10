Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 5

Atlanta Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 5 10 4 Totals 31 6 8 6 Acuña Jr. cf 5 1 3 0 Segura ss 4 0 0 0 Albies 2b 5 0 1 0 Realmuto c 3 1 1 1 Freeman 1b 4 1 3 1 Harper rf 4 1 2 1 Donaldson 3b 3 1 0 0 Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 0 Camargo rf 3 2 2 1 Kingery cf 3 1 1 1 Swanson ss 4 0 1 1 Dickerson lf 4 2 2 3 Cervelli c 4 0 0 0 Hernández 2b 2 0 0 0 Riley lf 2 0 0 1 Rodríguez 3b 3 0 0 0 Fried p 2 0 0 0 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 Ortega ph 1 0 0 0 Bruce ph 1 0 0 0 O’Day p 0 0 0 0 Neris p 0 0 0 0 Minter p 0 0 0 0 Vargas p 1 0 0 0 Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 Vincent p 0 0 0 0 Blevins p 0 0 0 0 Pirela ph 1 0 1 0 Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 Parker p 0 0 0 0 Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 Suárez p 0 0 0 0 Franco 3b 1 0 0 0

Atlanta 004 000 010 — 5 Philadelphia 401 001 00x — 6

E_Vargas (1). DP_Atlanta 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Camargo (12), Hoskins (31), Pirela (1). HR_Camargo (7), Realmuto (24), Harper (31), Dickerson 2 (8), Kingery (19). SF_Riley (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta Fried L,16-5 5 7 5 5 1 5 O’Day 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Minter 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 Swarzak 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Blevins 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Sobotka 1 0 0 0 2 3

Philadelphia Vargas 3 6 4 2 3 3 Vincent 1 1 0 0 0 2 Parker W,2-0 2 1 0 0 0 4 Suárez H,5 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Hughes H,2 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 Neris S,25-31 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:06. A_24,220 (43,647).

