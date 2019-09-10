Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 5

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 5 10 4 3 12 Acuña Jr. cf 5 1 3 0 0 2 .283 Albies 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .288 Freeman 1b 4 1 3 1 0 0 .305 Donaldson 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .261 Camargo rf 3 2 2 1 1 1 .234 Swanson ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .255 Cervelli c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .412 Riley lf 2 0 0 1 1 2 .234 Fried p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .212 b-Ortega ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .197 O’Day p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .289

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 6 8 6 4 10 Segura ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .284 Realmuto c 3 1 1 1 1 1 .282 Harper rf 4 1 2 1 0 2 .254 Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .236 Kingery cf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .267 Dickerson lf 4 2 2 3 0 2 .300 Hernández 2b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .279 Rodríguez 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .214 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Bruce ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .246 Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Vargas p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .091 Vincent p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Pirela ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .500 Parker p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Suárez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Franco 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .236

Atlanta 004 000 010_5 10 0 Philadelphia 401 001 00x_6 8 1

a-doubled for Vincent in the 4th. b-grounded out for Fried in the 6th. c-struck out for Hughes in the 8th. d-lined out for Sobotka in the 9th.

E_Vargas (1). LOB_Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Camargo (12), Hoskins (31), Pirela (1). HR_Camargo (7), off Hughes; Realmuto (24), off Fried; Harper (31), off Fried; Dickerson (8), off Fried; Kingery (19), off Fried; Dickerson (8), off Minter. RBIs_Freeman (117), Swanson (61), Riley (46), Camargo (32), Realmuto (80), Harper (102), Dickerson 3 (34), Kingery (53). CS_Acuña Jr. (9). SF_Riley.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Fried 2, Donaldson); Philadelphia 2 (Segura, Bruce). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 8; Philadelphia 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Cervelli, Freeman. GIDP_Donaldson, Hoskins.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Donaldson, Albies, Freeman); Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Hernández, Hoskins).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fried, L, 16-5 5 7 5 5 1 5 79 4.02 O’Day 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 27.00 Minter 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 9 7.06 Swarzak 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 11 3.24 Blevins 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 3.86 Sobotka 1 0 0 0 2 3 31 6.59

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Vargas 3 6 4 2 3 3 77 5.01 Vincent 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 2.25 Parker, W, 2-0 2 1 0 0 0 4 22 4.82 Suárez, H, 5 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 3.48 Hughes, H, 2 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 16 5.84 Neris, S, 25-31 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.90

Inherited runners-scored_Blevins 1-0, Hughes 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:06. A_24,220 (43,647).

