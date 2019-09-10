Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 5

September 10, 2019 10:24 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 5 10 4 3 12
Acuña Jr. cf 5 1 3 0 0 2 .283
Albies 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .288
Freeman 1b 4 1 3 1 0 0 .305
Donaldson 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .261
Camargo rf 3 2 2 1 1 1 .234
Swanson ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .255
Cervelli c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .412
Riley lf 2 0 0 1 1 2 .234
Fried p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .212
b-Ortega ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .197
O’Day p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .289
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 6 8 6 4 10
Segura ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .284
Realmuto c 3 1 1 1 1 1 .282
Harper rf 4 1 2 1 0 2 .254
Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .236
Kingery cf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .267
Dickerson lf 4 2 2 3 0 2 .300
Hernández 2b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .279
Rodríguez 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .214
Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Bruce ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .246
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Vargas p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .091
Vincent p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Pirela ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .500
Parker p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Suárez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Franco 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Atlanta 004 000 010_5 10 0
Philadelphia 401 001 00x_6 8 1

a-doubled for Vincent in the 4th. b-grounded out for Fried in the 6th. c-struck out for Hughes in the 8th. d-lined out for Sobotka in the 9th.

E_Vargas (1). LOB_Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Camargo (12), Hoskins (31), Pirela (1). HR_Camargo (7), off Hughes; Realmuto (24), off Fried; Harper (31), off Fried; Dickerson (8), off Fried; Kingery (19), off Fried; Dickerson (8), off Minter. RBIs_Freeman (117), Swanson (61), Riley (46), Camargo (32), Realmuto (80), Harper (102), Dickerson 3 (34), Kingery (53). CS_Acuña Jr. (9). SF_Riley.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Fried 2, Donaldson); Philadelphia 2 (Segura, Bruce). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 8; Philadelphia 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Cervelli, Freeman. GIDP_Donaldson, Hoskins.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Donaldson, Albies, Freeman); Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Hernández, Hoskins).

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fried, L, 16-5 5 7 5 5 1 5 79 4.02
O’Day 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 27.00
Minter 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 9 7.06
Swarzak 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 11 3.24
Blevins 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 3.86
Sobotka 1 0 0 0 2 3 31 6.59
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Vargas 3 6 4 2 3 3 77 5.01
Vincent 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 2.25
Parker, W, 2-0 2 1 0 0 0 4 22 4.82
Suárez, H, 5 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 3.48
Hughes, H, 2 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 16 5.84
Neris, S, 25-31 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.90

Inherited runners-scored_Blevins 1-0, Hughes 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:06. A_24,220 (43,647).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|11 Mastering Business Development Workshop
9|11 8th Military Tactical Communications...
9|11 Continuity of Operations (COOP) and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First integration of B-2s with non-U.S. F-35s over cliffs in England

Today in History

2006: Gunmen raid US embassy in Syria