Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 5

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|10
|4
|3
|12
|
|Acuña Jr. cf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Albies 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.305
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Camargo rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.234
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Cervelli c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.412
|Riley lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.234
|Fried p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|b-Ortega ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|O’Day p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Swarzak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sobotka p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|6
|8
|6
|4
|10
|
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Realmuto c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.282
|Harper rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.254
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Kingery cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.267
|Dickerson lf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.300
|Hernández 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.279
|Rodríguez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Bruce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Vargas p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Vincent p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Pirela ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Parker p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Suárez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Franco 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Atlanta
|004
|000
|010_5
|10
|0
|Philadelphia
|401
|001
|00x_6
|8
|1
a-doubled for Vincent in the 4th. b-grounded out for Fried in the 6th. c-struck out for Hughes in the 8th. d-lined out for Sobotka in the 9th.
E_Vargas (1). LOB_Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Camargo (12), Hoskins (31), Pirela (1). HR_Camargo (7), off Hughes; Realmuto (24), off Fried; Harper (31), off Fried; Dickerson (8), off Fried; Kingery (19), off Fried; Dickerson (8), off Minter. RBIs_Freeman (117), Swanson (61), Riley (46), Camargo (32), Realmuto (80), Harper (102), Dickerson 3 (34), Kingery (53). CS_Acuña Jr. (9). SF_Riley.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Fried 2, Donaldson); Philadelphia 2 (Segura, Bruce). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 8; Philadelphia 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Cervelli, Freeman. GIDP_Donaldson, Hoskins.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Donaldson, Albies, Freeman); Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Hernández, Hoskins).
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fried, L, 16-5
|5
|
|7
|5
|5
|1
|5
|79
|4.02
|O’Day
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27.00
|Minter
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|9
|7.06
|Swarzak
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|3.24
|Blevins
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3.86
|Sobotka
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|31
|6.59
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Vargas
|3
|
|6
|4
|2
|3
|3
|77
|5.01
|Vincent
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.25
|Parker, W, 2-0
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|22
|4.82
|Suárez, H, 5
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.48
|Hughes, H, 2
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|16
|5.84
|Neris, S, 25-31
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.90
Inherited runners-scored_Blevins 1-0, Hughes 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, John Tumpane.
T_3:06. A_24,220 (43,647).
