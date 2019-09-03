Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Philadelphia 6, Cincinnati 2

September 3, 2019 11:31 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 6 10 6 5 9
Dickerson lf 4 1 2 1 1 2 .304
Realmuto c 3 1 2 1 1 0 .276
Harper rf 5 0 1 1 0 2 .256
Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 1 1 1 .240
Miller 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .225
a-Segura ph-ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .286
Hernández 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .282
Kingery ss-3b 3 1 1 1 1 2 .276
Haseley cf 3 2 2 0 1 1 .260
Velasquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .240
b-Gosselin ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .245
c-Morrison ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Vincent p 0 0 0 0 0 0
R.Suárez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
d-Bruce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .246
Morin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Parker p 0 0 0 0 0 0
g-Rodríguez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 6 2 3 14
VanMeter lf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .260
Votto 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .258
Galvis 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .256
Romano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Bowman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
f-Casali ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .254
Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Aquino rf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .310
Barnhart c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .237
Senzel cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .257
Alaniz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Blandino 2b 0 0 0 1 0 0 .000
J.Iglesias ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .293
Farmer 3b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .238
Sims p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0
O’Grady cf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .083
e-Ervin ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .302
Philadelphia 001 120 002_6 10 0
Cincinnati 100 000 010_2 6 0

a-doubled for Miller in the 4th. b- for Velasquez in the 4th. c-grounded out for Gosselin in the 4th. d-flied out for R.Suárez in the 6th. e-struck out for O’Grady in the 7th. f-singled for Bowman in the 8th. g-grounded out for Parker in the 9th.

LOB_Philadelphia 8, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Realmuto (33), Haseley 2 (10), Segura (33), Dickerson (8), Farmer (6). HR_Kingery (17), off Peralta. RBIs_Realmuto (72), Hernández (58), Harper (100), Hoskins (79), Kingery (50), Dickerson (26), Aquino (35), Blandino (1). SB_Realmuto (8). SF_Realmuto, Hoskins, Blandino. S_Velasquez.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Hoskins, Hernández, Segura); Cincinnati 3 (Senzel, Votto, J.Iglesias). RISP_Philadelphia 5 for 12; Cincinnati 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Segura, Galvis. GIDP_Morrison.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (J.Iglesias, Votto).

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Velasquez 3 4 1 1 2 5 67 4.80
Vincent, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 0.00
R.Suárez, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 2 19 3.69
Morin, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 23 5.12
Álvarez, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 2.96
Parker, H, 2 1 2 1 1 0 1 12 3.21
Rodríguez 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Neris 1 0 0 0 0 3 11 3.09
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sims 2 2-3 3 1 1 0 2 34 4.86
Garrett, L, 4-2 2-3 2 1 1 2 2 29 2.84
Alaniz 1 2-3 1 2 2 2 0 24 4.50
Romano 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 11.74
Bowman 2 0 0 0 0 2 23 5.01
Peralta 1 4 2 2 1 1 32 6.09

Rodríguez pitched to 0 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Rodríguez 1-0, Garrett 1-0, Alaniz 3-0. IBB_off Peralta (Hoskins). HBP_Morin (Blandino).

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:16. A_11,452 (42,319).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
9|4 10th Annual Billington CyberSecurity...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Drill team honors vets in DC

Today in History

1774: First Continental Congress convenes in Philadelphia