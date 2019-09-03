Philadelphia 6, Cincinnati 2

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|10
|6
|5
|9
|
|Dickerson lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.304
|Realmuto c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.276
|Harper rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.256
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.240
|Miller 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|a-Segura ph-ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|Kingery ss-3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.276
|Haseley cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Velasquez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|b-Gosselin ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|c-Morrison ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Vincent p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|R.Suárez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|d-Bruce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Morin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Álvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Parker p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|g-Rodríguez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|3
|14
|
|VanMeter lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Galvis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Romano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bowman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|f-Casali ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Aquino rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.310
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Senzel cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Alaniz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Blandino 2b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|J.Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Farmer 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.238
|Sims p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|O’Grady cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.083
|e-Ervin ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.302
|Philadelphia
|001
|120
|002_6
|10
|0
|Cincinnati
|100
|000
|010_2
|6
|0
a-doubled for Miller in the 4th. b- for Velasquez in the 4th. c-grounded out for Gosselin in the 4th. d-flied out for R.Suárez in the 6th. e-struck out for O’Grady in the 7th. f-singled for Bowman in the 8th. g-grounded out for Parker in the 9th.
LOB_Philadelphia 8, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Realmuto (33), Haseley 2 (10), Segura (33), Dickerson (8), Farmer (6). HR_Kingery (17), off Peralta. RBIs_Realmuto (72), Hernández (58), Harper (100), Hoskins (79), Kingery (50), Dickerson (26), Aquino (35), Blandino (1). SB_Realmuto (8). SF_Realmuto, Hoskins, Blandino. S_Velasquez.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Hoskins, Hernández, Segura); Cincinnati 3 (Senzel, Votto, J.Iglesias). RISP_Philadelphia 5 for 12; Cincinnati 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Segura, Galvis. GIDP_Morrison.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (J.Iglesias, Votto).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velasquez
|3
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|67
|4.80
|Vincent, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|0.00
|R.Suárez, H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|3.69
|Morin, H, 6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|5.12
|Álvarez, H, 11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.96
|Parker, H, 2
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|3.21
|Rodríguez
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Neris
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|11
|3.09
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sims
|2
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|34
|4.86
|Garrett, L, 4-2
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|29
|2.84
|Alaniz
|1
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|24
|4.50
|Romano
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|11.74
|Bowman
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|5.01
|Peralta
|1
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|32
|6.09
Rodríguez pitched to 0 batters in the 9th
Inherited runners-scored_Rodríguez 1-0, Garrett 1-0, Alaniz 3-0. IBB_off Peralta (Hoskins). HBP_Morin (Blandino).
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:16. A_11,452 (42,319).
