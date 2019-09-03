Philadelphia 6, Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 6 10 6 5 9 Dickerson lf 4 1 2 1 1 2 .304 Realmuto c 3 1 2 1 1 0 .276 Harper rf 5 0 1 1 0 2 .256 Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 1 1 1 .240 Miller 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .225 a-Segura ph-ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .286 Hernández 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .282 Kingery ss-3b 3 1 1 1 1 2 .276 Haseley cf 3 2 2 0 1 1 .260 Velasquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .240 b-Gosselin ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .245 c-Morrison ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Vincent p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — R.Suárez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 d-Bruce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .246 Morin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Parker p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — g-Rodríguez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 6 2 3 14 VanMeter lf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .260 Votto 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .258 Galvis 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .256 Romano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bowman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 f-Casali ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .254 Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Aquino rf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .310 Barnhart c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .237 Senzel cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .257 Alaniz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Blandino 2b 0 0 0 1 0 0 .000 J.Iglesias ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .293 Farmer 3b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .238 Sims p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — O’Grady cf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .083 e-Ervin ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .302

Philadelphia 001 120 002_6 10 0 Cincinnati 100 000 010_2 6 0

a-doubled for Miller in the 4th. b- for Velasquez in the 4th. c-grounded out for Gosselin in the 4th. d-flied out for R.Suárez in the 6th. e-struck out for O’Grady in the 7th. f-singled for Bowman in the 8th. g-grounded out for Parker in the 9th.

LOB_Philadelphia 8, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Realmuto (33), Haseley 2 (10), Segura (33), Dickerson (8), Farmer (6). HR_Kingery (17), off Peralta. RBIs_Realmuto (72), Hernández (58), Harper (100), Hoskins (79), Kingery (50), Dickerson (26), Aquino (35), Blandino (1). SB_Realmuto (8). SF_Realmuto, Hoskins, Blandino. S_Velasquez.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Hoskins, Hernández, Segura); Cincinnati 3 (Senzel, Votto, J.Iglesias). RISP_Philadelphia 5 for 12; Cincinnati 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Segura, Galvis. GIDP_Morrison.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (J.Iglesias, Votto).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Velasquez 3 4 1 1 2 5 67 4.80 Vincent, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 0.00 R.Suárez, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 2 19 3.69 Morin, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 23 5.12 Álvarez, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 2.96 Parker, H, 2 1 2 1 1 0 1 12 3.21 Rodríguez 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Neris 1 0 0 0 0 3 11 3.09

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sims 2 2-3 3 1 1 0 2 34 4.86 Garrett, L, 4-2 2-3 2 1 1 2 2 29 2.84 Alaniz 1 2-3 1 2 2 2 0 24 4.50 Romano 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 11.74 Bowman 2 0 0 0 0 2 23 5.01 Peralta 1 4 2 2 1 1 32 6.09

Rodríguez pitched to 0 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Rodríguez 1-0, Garrett 1-0, Alaniz 3-0. IBB_off Peralta (Hoskins). HBP_Morin (Blandino).

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:16. A_11,452 (42,319).

