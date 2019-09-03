Philadelphia 6, Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 6 10 6 Totals 32 2 6 2 Dickerson lf 4 1 2 1 VanMeter lf 4 1 1 0 Realmuto c 3 1 2 1 Votto 1b 3 0 0 0 Harper rf 5 0 1 1 Galvis 2b 3 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 3 0 0 1 Romano p 0 0 0 0 Miller 3b 1 0 0 0 Bowman p 0 0 0 0 a-Segura ph-ss 4 1 1 0 f-Casali ph 1 1 1 0 Hernández 2b 4 0 1 1 Peralta p 0 0 0 0 Kingery ss-3b 3 1 1 1 Aquino rf 4 0 1 1 Haseley cf 3 2 2 0 Barnhart c 4 0 2 0 Velasquez p 0 0 0 0 Senzel cf 2 0 0 0 b-Gosselin ph 0 0 0 0 Alaniz p 0 0 0 0 c-Morrison ph 1 0 0 0 Blandino 2b 0 0 0 1 Vincent p 0 0 0 0 J.Iglesias ss 4 0 0 0 R.Suárez p 0 0 0 0 Farmer 3b 4 0 1 0 d-Bruce ph 1 0 0 0 Sims p 1 0 0 0 Morin p 0 0 0 0 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 O’Grady cf 0 0 0 0 Parker p 0 0 0 0 e-Ervin ph-cf 2 0 0 0 g-Rodríguez ph 1 0 0 0 Neris p 0 0 0 0

Philadelphia 001 120 002 — 6 Cincinnati 100 000 010 — 2

DP_Philadelphia 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Realmuto (33), Haseley 2 (10), Segura (33), Dickerson (8), Farmer (6). HR_Kingery (17). SB_Realmuto (8). SF_Realmuto (8), Hoskins (5), Blandino (1). S_Velasquez (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Velasquez 3 4 1 1 2 5 Vincent, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 1 R.Suárez, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 2 Morin, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 Álvarez, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 1 Parker, H, 2 1 2 1 1 0 1 Rodríguez 0 0 0 0 0 0 Neris 1 0 0 0 0 3

Cincinnati Sims 2 2-3 3 1 1 0 2 Garrett, L, 4-2 2-3 2 1 1 2 2 Alaniz 1 2-3 1 2 2 2 0 Romano 1 0 0 0 0 2 Bowman 2 0 0 0 0 2 Peralta 1 4 2 2 1 1

HBP_Morin (Blandino).

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:16. A_11,452 (42,319).

