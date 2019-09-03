Philadelphia 6, Cincinnati 2

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|6
|10
|6
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|
|Dickerson lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|VanMeter lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harper rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Galvis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Romano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miller 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bowman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|a-Segura ph-ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|f-Casali ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kingery ss-3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Aquino rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Haseley cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Velasquez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Senzel cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|b-Gosselin ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alaniz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|c-Morrison ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Blandino 2b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|Vincent p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Suárez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Farmer 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|d-Bruce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sims p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Morin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Álvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Grady cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Parker p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|e-Ervin ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|g-Rodríguez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|001
|120
|002
|—
|6
|Cincinnati
|100
|000
|010
|—
|2
DP_Philadelphia 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Realmuto (33), Haseley 2 (10), Segura (33), Dickerson (8), Farmer (6). HR_Kingery (17). SB_Realmuto (8). SF_Realmuto (8), Hoskins (5), Blandino (1). S_Velasquez (4).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Velasquez
|3
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Vincent, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|R.Suárez, H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Morin, H, 6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Álvarez, H, 11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Parker, H, 2
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Rodríguez
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neris
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sims
|2
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Garrett, L, 4-2
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Alaniz
|1
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Romano
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bowman
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Peralta
|1
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
HBP_Morin (Blandino).
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:16. A_11,452 (42,319).
