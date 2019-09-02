Philadelphia 7, Cincinnati 1

Philadelphia Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 7 6 7 Totals 31 1 7 1 Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0 Senzel cf 4 0 2 0 Miller 3b 3 1 1 0 Votto 1b 3 0 0 0 Rodríguez ph-3b 1 1 1 0 Kuhnel p 0 0 0 0 Harper rf 4 1 1 2 Ervin lf 2 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 4 2 2 3 VanMeter ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Hernández 2b 3 1 0 0 Aquino rf 4 1 2 1 Kingery ss 4 1 1 2 J.Iglesias ss 4 0 2 0 Haseley cf 3 0 0 0 Casali c 2 0 1 0 Knapp c 4 0 0 0 Galvis ph-2b 2 0 0 0 Smyly p 2 0 0 0 Farmer 3b-c 3 0 0 0 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 DeSclafani p 2 0 0 0 Morrison ph 1 0 0 0 Peralta p 0 0 0 0 R.Suárez p 0 0 0 0 Lorenzen ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Williams ph 1 0 0 0 Blandino 2b-3b 2 0 0 0 Vincent p 0 0 0 0

Philadelphia 022 000 030 — 7 Cincinnati 010 000 000 — 1

E_Votto (6), Farmer (3). DP_Philadelphia 2, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Philadelphia 2, Cincinnati 6. HR_Kingery (16), Hoskins 2 (27), Harper (30), Aquino (15).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Smyly W,2-1 5 1-3 4 1 1 3 8 Hughes H,4 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 R.Suárez 1 1 0 0 0 0 Vincent 1 2 0 0 0 0

Cincinnati DeSclafani L,9-8 7 3 4 4 2 8 Peralta 1 3 3 3 0 0 Kuhnel 1 0 0 0 0 3

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_2:40. A_19,631 (42,319).

