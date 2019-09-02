Philadelphia 7, Cincinnati 1

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|7
|6
|7
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|7
|1
|
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Senzel cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Miller 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rodríguez ph-3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kuhnel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harper rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Ervin lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
|VanMeter ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Aquino rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Kingery ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|J.Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Haseley cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Casali c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Knapp c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Galvis ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smyly p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Farmer 3b-c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|DeSclafani p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Morrison ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Suárez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lorenzen ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Williams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Blandino 2b-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vincent p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|022
|000
|030
|—
|7
|Cincinnati
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
E_Votto (6), Farmer (3). DP_Philadelphia 2, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Philadelphia 2, Cincinnati 6. HR_Kingery (16), Hoskins 2 (27), Harper (30), Aquino (15).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Smyly W,2-1
|5
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|3
|8
|Hughes H,4
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R.Suárez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vincent
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|DeSclafani L,9-8
|7
|
|3
|4
|4
|2
|8
|Peralta
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Kuhnel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Gary Cederstrom.
T_2:40. A_19,631 (42,319).
