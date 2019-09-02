Listen Live Sports

Philadelphia 7, Cincinnati 1

September 2, 2019
 
Philadelphia Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 7 6 7 Totals 31 1 7 1
Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0 Senzel cf 4 0 2 0
Miller 3b 3 1 1 0 Votto 1b 3 0 0 0
Rodríguez ph-3b 1 1 1 0 Kuhnel p 0 0 0 0
Harper rf 4 1 1 2 Ervin lf 2 0 0 0
Hoskins 1b 4 2 2 3 VanMeter ph-lf 2 0 0 0
Hernández 2b 3 1 0 0 Aquino rf 4 1 2 1
Kingery ss 4 1 1 2 J.Iglesias ss 4 0 2 0
Haseley cf 3 0 0 0 Casali c 2 0 1 0
Knapp c 4 0 0 0 Galvis ph-2b 2 0 0 0
Smyly p 2 0 0 0 Farmer 3b-c 3 0 0 0
Hughes p 0 0 0 0 DeSclafani p 2 0 0 0
Morrison ph 1 0 0 0 Peralta p 0 0 0 0
R.Suárez p 0 0 0 0 Lorenzen ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Williams ph 1 0 0 0 Blandino 2b-3b 2 0 0 0
Vincent p 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia 022 000 030 7
Cincinnati 010 000 000 1

E_Votto (6), Farmer (3). DP_Philadelphia 2, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Philadelphia 2, Cincinnati 6. HR_Kingery (16), Hoskins 2 (27), Harper (30), Aquino (15).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Smyly W,2-1 5 1-3 4 1 1 3 8
Hughes H,4 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
R.Suárez 1 1 0 0 0 0
Vincent 1 2 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati
DeSclafani L,9-8 7 3 4 4 2 8
Peralta 1 3 3 3 0 0
Kuhnel 1 0 0 0 0 3

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_2:40. A_19,631 (42,319).

