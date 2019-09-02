Philadelphia 7, Cincinnati 1

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|7
|6
|7
|2
|11
|
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Miller 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|d-Rodríguez ph-3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Harper rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.257
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.241
|Hernández 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Kingery ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.276
|Haseley cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Knapp c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.190
|Smyly p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Morrison ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|R.Suárez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|f-Williams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.157
|Vincent p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|7
|1
|3
|9
|
|Senzel cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Kuhnel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ervin lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.306
|a-VanMeter ph-lf-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Aquino rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.313
|J.Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Casali c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|b-Galvis ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Farmer 3b-c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.238
|DeSclafani p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.130
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Lorenzen ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Blandino 2b-3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Philadelphia
|022
|000
|030_7
|6
|0
|Cincinnati
|010
|000
|000_1
|7
|2
a-pinch hit for Ervin in the 6th. b-popped out for Casali in the 7th. c-grounded out for Hughes in the 8th. d-singled for Miller in the 8th. e-grounded out for Peralta in the 8th. f-struck out for R.Suárez in the 9th.
E_Votto (6), Farmer (3). LOB_Philadelphia 2, Cincinnati 6. HR_Kingery (16), off DeSclafani; Hoskins (27), off DeSclafani; Harper (30), off Peralta; Hoskins (27), off Peralta; Aquino (15), off Smyly. RBIs_Kingery 2 (49), Hoskins 3 (78), Harper 2 (99), Aquino (34). CS_Senzel (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Hoskins); Cincinnati 1 (Farmer). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 1; Cincinnati 0 for 2.
LIDP_Knapp. GIDP_Blandino.
DP_Philadelphia 2 (Knapp, Hernández, Knapp; Miller, Hernández, Hoskins); Cincinnati 1 (Blandino, Votto, Blandino).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smyly, W, 2-1
|5
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|3
|8
|94
|4.57
|Hughes, H, 4
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|4.10
|R.Suárez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|3.79
|Vincent
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|DeSclafani, L, 9-8
|7
|
|3
|4
|4
|2
|8
|104
|4.10
|Peralta
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|24
|5.73
|Kuhnel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|9.64
Inherited runners-scored_Hughes 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Gary Cederstrom.
T_2:40. A_19,631 (42,319).
