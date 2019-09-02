Philadelphia 7, Cincinnati 1

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 7 6 7 2 11 Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .296 Miller 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .229 d-Rodríguez ph-3b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .225 Harper rf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .257 Hoskins 1b 4 2 2 3 0 1 .241 Hernández 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .282 Kingery ss 4 1 1 2 0 2 .276 Haseley cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .252 Knapp c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .190 Smyly p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Morrison ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235 R.Suárez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 f-Williams ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .157 Vincent p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 7 1 3 9 Senzel cf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .258 Votto 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .259 Kuhnel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Ervin lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .306 a-VanMeter ph-lf-1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .260 Aquino rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .313 J.Iglesias ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .296 Casali c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .250 b-Galvis ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Farmer 3b-c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .238 DeSclafani p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .130 Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Lorenzen ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .313 Blandino 2b-3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .000

Philadelphia 022 000 030_7 6 0 Cincinnati 010 000 000_1 7 2

a-pinch hit for Ervin in the 6th. b-popped out for Casali in the 7th. c-grounded out for Hughes in the 8th. d-singled for Miller in the 8th. e-grounded out for Peralta in the 8th. f-struck out for R.Suárez in the 9th.

E_Votto (6), Farmer (3). LOB_Philadelphia 2, Cincinnati 6. HR_Kingery (16), off DeSclafani; Hoskins (27), off DeSclafani; Harper (30), off Peralta; Hoskins (27), off Peralta; Aquino (15), off Smyly. RBIs_Kingery 2 (49), Hoskins 3 (78), Harper 2 (99), Aquino (34). CS_Senzel (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Hoskins); Cincinnati 1 (Farmer). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 1; Cincinnati 0 for 2.

LIDP_Knapp. GIDP_Blandino.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Knapp, Hernández, Knapp; Miller, Hernández, Hoskins); Cincinnati 1 (Blandino, Votto, Blandino).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Smyly, W, 2-1 5 1-3 4 1 1 3 8 94 4.57 Hughes, H, 4 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 17 4.10 R.Suárez 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 3.79 Vincent 1 2 0 0 0 0 10 0.00

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA DeSclafani, L, 9-8 7 3 4 4 2 8 104 4.10 Peralta 1 3 3 3 0 0 24 5.73 Kuhnel 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 9.64

Inherited runners-scored_Hughes 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_2:40. A_19,631 (42,319).

