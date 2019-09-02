Listen Live Sports

Philadelphia 7, Cincinnati 1

September 2, 2019 5:11 pm
 
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 7 6 7 2 11
Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .296
Miller 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .229
d-Rodríguez ph-3b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .225
Harper rf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .257
Hoskins 1b 4 2 2 3 0 1 .241
Hernández 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .282
Kingery ss 4 1 1 2 0 2 .276
Haseley cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .252
Knapp c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .190
Smyly p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Morrison ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235
R.Suárez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
f-Williams ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .157
Vincent p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 7 1 3 9
Senzel cf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .258
Votto 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .259
Kuhnel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Ervin lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .306
a-VanMeter ph-lf-1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .260
Aquino rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .313
J.Iglesias ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .296
Casali c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .250
b-Galvis ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .267
Farmer 3b-c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .238
DeSclafani p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .130
Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Lorenzen ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .313
Blandino 2b-3b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Philadelphia 022 000 030_7 6 0
Cincinnati 010 000 000_1 7 2

a-pinch hit for Ervin in the 6th. b-popped out for Casali in the 7th. c-grounded out for Hughes in the 8th. d-singled for Miller in the 8th. e-grounded out for Peralta in the 8th. f-struck out for R.Suárez in the 9th.

E_Votto (6), Farmer (3). LOB_Philadelphia 2, Cincinnati 6. HR_Kingery (16), off DeSclafani; Hoskins (27), off DeSclafani; Harper (30), off Peralta; Hoskins (27), off Peralta; Aquino (15), off Smyly. RBIs_Kingery 2 (49), Hoskins 3 (78), Harper 2 (99), Aquino (34). CS_Senzel (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Hoskins); Cincinnati 1 (Farmer). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 1; Cincinnati 0 for 2.

LIDP_Knapp. GIDP_Blandino.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Knapp, Hernández, Knapp; Miller, Hernández, Hoskins); Cincinnati 1 (Blandino, Votto, Blandino).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Smyly, W, 2-1 5 1-3 4 1 1 3 8 94 4.57
Hughes, H, 4 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 17 4.10
R.Suárez 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 3.79
Vincent 1 2 0 0 0 0 10 0.00
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
DeSclafani, L, 9-8 7 3 4 4 2 8 104 4.10
Peralta 1 3 3 3 0 0 24 5.73
Kuhnel 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 9.64

Inherited runners-scored_Hughes 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_2:40. A_19,631 (42,319).

