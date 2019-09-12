Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 5

|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|5
|7
|5
|
|Totals
|35
|9
|11
|9
|
|Acuña Jr. cf
|5
|2
|1
|1
|
|Hernández 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Realmuto c
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Duvall lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Segura ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Riley rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kingery cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|McCann c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haseley lf-cf
|2
|2
|1
|2
|
|Teheran p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Ortega ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smyly p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miller ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suárez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pirela ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Day p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Parker p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swarzak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Álvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sobotka p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rodríguez lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Culberson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|200
|200
|100
|—
|5
|Philadelphia
|122
|001
|03x
|—
|9
E_Hoskins (9). DP_Atlanta 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 7. 2B_McCann (9), Albies (40), Franco (16), Hoskins (32), Rodríguez (5). HR_Albies (22), Duvall (7), Acuña Jr. (39), Hernández (11), Haseley (5), Segura (12), Realmuto (25). SB_Acuña Jr. 2 (36), Segura (9), Harper (13).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Teheran L,10-9
|4
|
|5
|5
|5
|3
|1
|Jackson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Newcomb
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Blevins
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O’Day
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Swarzak
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Sobotka
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Smyly
|4
|
|4
|4
|3
|1
|6
|Hughes W,2-1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Suárez H,6
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Parker H,3
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Álvarez H,13
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Neris S,26-32
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Álvarez pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, John Tumpane; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:35. A_27,022 (43,647).
