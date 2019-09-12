Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 5

Atlanta Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 5 7 5 Totals 35 9 11 9 Acuña Jr. cf 5 2 1 1 Hernández 2b 4 1 2 2 Albies 2b 4 1 2 2 Realmuto c 5 1 1 2 Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 Harper rf 4 0 0 0 Donaldson 3b 3 1 2 0 Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 0 Duvall lf 2 1 1 2 Segura ss 4 1 2 2 Riley rf 4 0 0 0 Kingery cf 4 1 1 0 McCann c 4 0 1 0 Neris p 0 0 0 0 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 Haseley lf-cf 2 2 1 2 Teheran p 1 0 0 0 Franco 3b 4 1 2 0 Ortega ph 1 0 0 0 Smyly p 1 0 0 0 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 Miller ph 1 0 0 0 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 Suárez p 0 0 0 0 Blevins p 0 0 0 0 Pirela ph 1 0 0 0 O’Day p 0 0 0 0 Parker p 0 0 0 0 Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 Rodríguez lf 1 1 1 1 Culberson ph 1 0 0 0

Atlanta 200 200 100 — 5 Philadelphia 122 001 03x — 9

E_Hoskins (9). DP_Atlanta 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 7. 2B_McCann (9), Albies (40), Franco (16), Hoskins (32), Rodríguez (5). HR_Albies (22), Duvall (7), Acuña Jr. (39), Hernández (11), Haseley (5), Segura (12), Realmuto (25). SB_Acuña Jr. 2 (36), Segura (9), Harper (13).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta Teheran L,10-9 4 5 5 5 3 1 Jackson 1 1 0 0 0 2 Newcomb 1 2 1 1 0 1 Blevins 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 O’Day 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Swarzak 2-3 2 3 3 2 1 Sobotka 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Philadelphia Smyly 4 4 4 3 1 6 Hughes W,2-1 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 2 Suárez H,6 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Parker H,3 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 Álvarez H,13 1 1 0 0 1 1 Neris S,26-32 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2

Álvarez pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, John Tumpane; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:35. A_27,022 (43,647).

