Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 5

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|7
|5
|4
|12
|
|Acuña Jr. cf
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.281
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|.290
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.303
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Duvall lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.256
|Riley rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.233
|McCann c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Teheran p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.113
|b-Ortega ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|O’Day p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Swarzak p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sobotka p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Culberson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|9
|11
|9
|5
|6
|
|Hernández 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|.281
|Realmuto c
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.279
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.236
|Segura ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.284
|Kingery cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Neris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Haseley lf-cf
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.268
|Franco 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Smyly p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Miller ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Suárez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|c-Pirela ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.429
|Parker p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Álvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rodríguez lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.218
|Atlanta
|200
|200
|100_5
|7
|0
|Philadelphia
|122
|001
|03x_9
|11
|1
a-grounded out for Smyly in the 4th. b-grounded out for Teheran in the 5th. c-flied out for Suárez in the 6th. d-lined out for Newcomb in the 7th. e-popped out for Sobotka in the 9th.
E_Hoskins (9). LOB_Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 7. 2B_McCann (9), Albies (40), Franco (16), Hoskins (32), Rodríguez (5). HR_Albies (22), off Smyly; Duvall (7), off Smyly; Acuña Jr. (39), off Parker; Hernández (11), off Teheran; Haseley (5), off Teheran; Segura (12), off Teheran; Realmuto (25), off Swarzak. RBIs_Albies 2 (78), Duvall 2 (14), Acuña Jr. (95), Hernández 2 (63), Haseley 2 (21), Segura 2 (56), Rodríguez (12), Realmuto 2 (82). SB_Acuña Jr. 2 (36), Segura (9), Harper (13).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Freeman, Swanson); Philadelphia 5 (Realmuto 2, Kingery 2, Hoskins). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 6; Philadelphia 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_McCann. LIDP_Swanson.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Haseley, Hernández, Haseley).
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Teheran, L, 10-9
|4
|
|5
|5
|5
|3
|1
|75
|3.50
|Jackson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.92
|Newcomb
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|3.23
|Blevins
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.81
|O’Day
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|9.00
|Swarzak
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|31
|3.97
|Sobotka
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|6.51
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smyly
|4
|
|4
|4
|3
|1
|6
|80
|4.14
|Hughes, W, 2-1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|27
|5.14
|Suárez, H, 6
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.46
|Parker, H, 3
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|5.12
|Álvarez, H, 13
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|3.29
|Neris, S, 26-32
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|2.84
Inherited runners-scored_Sobotka 1-0, Suárez 1-0, Álvarez 1-0, Neris 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, John Tumpane; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:35. A_27,022 (43,647).
