Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 5

September 12, 2019 11:02 pm
 
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 5 7 5 4 12
Acuña Jr. cf 5 2 1 1 0 1 .281
Albies 2b 4 1 2 2 1 2 .290
Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .303
Donaldson 3b 3 1 2 0 1 1 .261
Duvall lf 2 1 1 2 2 1 .256
Riley rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .233
McCann c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .256
Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .251
Teheran p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .113
b-Ortega ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .186
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .288
Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0
O’Day p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
e-Culberson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .265
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 9 11 9 5 6
Hernández 2b 4 1 2 2 1 2 .281
Realmuto c 5 1 1 2 0 1 .279
Harper rf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .253
Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .236
Segura ss 4 1 2 2 0 0 .284
Kingery cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .264
Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Haseley lf-cf 2 2 1 2 2 0 .268
Franco 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .239
Smyly p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .218
Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Suárez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
c-Pirela ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .429
Parker p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rodríguez lf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .218
Atlanta 200 200 100_5 7 0
Philadelphia 122 001 03x_9 11 1

a-grounded out for Smyly in the 4th. b-grounded out for Teheran in the 5th. c-flied out for Suárez in the 6th. d-lined out for Newcomb in the 7th. e-popped out for Sobotka in the 9th.

E_Hoskins (9). LOB_Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 7. 2B_McCann (9), Albies (40), Franco (16), Hoskins (32), Rodríguez (5). HR_Albies (22), off Smyly; Duvall (7), off Smyly; Acuña Jr. (39), off Parker; Hernández (11), off Teheran; Haseley (5), off Teheran; Segura (12), off Teheran; Realmuto (25), off Swarzak. RBIs_Albies 2 (78), Duvall 2 (14), Acuña Jr. (95), Hernández 2 (63), Haseley 2 (21), Segura 2 (56), Rodríguez (12), Realmuto 2 (82). SB_Acuña Jr. 2 (36), Segura (9), Harper (13).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Freeman, Swanson); Philadelphia 5 (Realmuto 2, Kingery 2, Hoskins). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 6; Philadelphia 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_McCann. LIDP_Swanson.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Haseley, Hernández, Haseley).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Teheran, L, 10-9 4 5 5 5 3 1 75 3.50
Jackson 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 3.92
Newcomb 1 2 1 1 0 1 20 3.23
Blevins 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.81
O’Day 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 9.00
Swarzak 2-3 2 3 3 2 1 31 3.97
Sobotka 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 6.51
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Smyly 4 4 4 3 1 6 80 4.14
Hughes, W, 2-1 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 2 27 5.14
Suárez, H, 6 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.46
Parker, H, 3 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 16 5.12
Álvarez, H, 13 1 1 0 0 1 1 23 3.29
Neris, S, 26-32 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 21 2.84

Inherited runners-scored_Sobotka 1-0, Suárez 1-0, Álvarez 1-0, Neris 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, John Tumpane; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:35. A_27,022 (43,647).

