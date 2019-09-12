Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 5

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 5 7 5 4 12 Acuña Jr. cf 5 2 1 1 0 1 .281 Albies 2b 4 1 2 2 1 2 .290 Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .303 Donaldson 3b 3 1 2 0 1 1 .261 Duvall lf 2 1 1 2 2 1 .256 Riley rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .233 McCann c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .256 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .251 Teheran p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .113 b-Ortega ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .186 Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .288 Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — O’Day p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Swarzak p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 e-Culberson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .265

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 9 11 9 5 6 Hernández 2b 4 1 2 2 1 2 .281 Realmuto c 5 1 1 2 0 1 .279 Harper rf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .253 Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .236 Segura ss 4 1 2 2 0 0 .284 Kingery cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .264 Neris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Haseley lf-cf 2 2 1 2 2 0 .268 Franco 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .239 Smyly p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Miller ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .218 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Suárez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 c-Pirela ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .429 Parker p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rodríguez lf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .218

Atlanta 200 200 100_5 7 0 Philadelphia 122 001 03x_9 11 1

a-grounded out for Smyly in the 4th. b-grounded out for Teheran in the 5th. c-flied out for Suárez in the 6th. d-lined out for Newcomb in the 7th. e-popped out for Sobotka in the 9th.

E_Hoskins (9). LOB_Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 7. 2B_McCann (9), Albies (40), Franco (16), Hoskins (32), Rodríguez (5). HR_Albies (22), off Smyly; Duvall (7), off Smyly; Acuña Jr. (39), off Parker; Hernández (11), off Teheran; Haseley (5), off Teheran; Segura (12), off Teheran; Realmuto (25), off Swarzak. RBIs_Albies 2 (78), Duvall 2 (14), Acuña Jr. (95), Hernández 2 (63), Haseley 2 (21), Segura 2 (56), Rodríguez (12), Realmuto 2 (82). SB_Acuña Jr. 2 (36), Segura (9), Harper (13).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Freeman, Swanson); Philadelphia 5 (Realmuto 2, Kingery 2, Hoskins). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 6; Philadelphia 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_McCann. LIDP_Swanson.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Haseley, Hernández, Haseley).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Teheran, L, 10-9 4 5 5 5 3 1 75 3.50 Jackson 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 3.92 Newcomb 1 2 1 1 0 1 20 3.23 Blevins 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.81 O’Day 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 9.00 Swarzak 2-3 2 3 3 2 1 31 3.97 Sobotka 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 6.51

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Smyly 4 4 4 3 1 6 80 4.14 Hughes, W, 2-1 1 2-3 0 0 0 2 2 27 5.14 Suárez, H, 6 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.46 Parker, H, 3 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 16 5.12 Álvarez, H, 13 1 1 0 0 1 1 23 3.29 Neris, S, 26-32 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 21 2.84

Inherited runners-scored_Sobotka 1-0, Suárez 1-0, Álvarez 1-0, Neris 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, John Tumpane; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:35. A_27,022 (43,647).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.