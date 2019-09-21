Philadelphia 9, Cleveland 4

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernández 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.284
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Harper rf
|3
|1
|1
|4
|1
|1
|.256
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Bruce dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.229
|Segura ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Miller lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Kingery 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Haseley cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.291
|Mercado cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.281
|Santana 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.284
|Puig rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.293
|Luplow lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|a-Zimmer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.217
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|b-Bauers ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Chang 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Flaherty 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.071
|Philadelphia
|010
|140
|003_9
|10
|2
|Cleveland
|220
|000
|000_4
|5
|1
a-struck out for Luplow in the 9th. b-flied out for Plawecki in the 9th.
E_Segura (19), Realmuto (9), Lindor (10). LOB_Philadelphia 4, Cleveland 3. 2B_Segura (37), Haseley (13), Realmuto (35). HR_Miller (1), off Plesac; Harper (33), off O.Pérez; Bruce (12), off Hoyt; Miller (1), off Wittgren; Mercado (13), off Vargas. RBIs_Haseley (23), Miller 2 (4), Harper 4 (108), Bruce (31), Hernández (68), Santana (93), Reyes (31), Mercado 2 (48). SB_Kingery (13). SF_Harper.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Bruce, Hernández, Hoskins); Cleveland 1 (Plawecki). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 9; Cleveland 2 for 3.
Runners moved up_Hoskins. GIDP_Chang.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Kingery, Hernández, Hoskins).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Vargas, W, 1-3
|6
|2-3
|5
|4
|2
|2
|8
|100
|5.12
|Hughes, H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.34
|Álvarez, H, 16
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3.32
|Garcia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|6.03
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Plesac
|4
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|3
|90
|3.82
|O.Pérez, L, 2-4
|0
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|3.63
|Hoyt
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|1.42
|Hand
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|3.30
|Wood
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.07
|Wittgren
|1
|1-3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|24
|2.88
|Karinchak
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|18
|3.00
Inherited runners-scored_O.Pérez 2-2, Karinchak 1-1.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Will Little; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_3:17. A_32,791 (35,225).
