Philadelphia 9, Cleveland 4

September 21, 2019 10:43 pm
 
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernández 2b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .284
Realmuto c 4 1 2 0 1 0 .275
Harper rf 3 1 1 4 1 1 .256
Hoskins 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .233
Bruce dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .229
Segura ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .283
Miller lf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .250
Kingery 3b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .255
Haseley cf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .267
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 3 2 0 0 1 1 .291
Mercado cf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .281
Santana 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .284
Puig rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .293
Luplow lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .275
a-Zimmer ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Reyes dh 4 0 1 1 0 1 .217
Plawecki c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .219
b-Bauers ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .227
Chang 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .190
Flaherty 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .071
Philadelphia 010 140 003_9 10 2
Cleveland 220 000 000_4 5 1

a-struck out for Luplow in the 9th. b-flied out for Plawecki in the 9th.

E_Segura (19), Realmuto (9), Lindor (10). LOB_Philadelphia 4, Cleveland 3. 2B_Segura (37), Haseley (13), Realmuto (35). HR_Miller (1), off Plesac; Harper (33), off O.Pérez; Bruce (12), off Hoyt; Miller (1), off Wittgren; Mercado (13), off Vargas. RBIs_Haseley (23), Miller 2 (4), Harper 4 (108), Bruce (31), Hernández (68), Santana (93), Reyes (31), Mercado 2 (48). SB_Kingery (13). SF_Harper.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Bruce, Hernández, Hoskins); Cleveland 1 (Plawecki). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 9; Cleveland 2 for 3.

Runners moved up_Hoskins. GIDP_Chang.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Kingery, Hernández, Hoskins).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Vargas, W, 1-3 6 2-3 5 4 2 2 8 100 5.12
Hughes, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.34
Álvarez, H, 16 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 3.32
Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 6.03
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Plesac 4 1-3 5 4 4 2 3 90 3.82
O.Pérez, L, 2-4 0 1 1 1 0 0 9 3.63
Hoyt 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 13 1.42
Hand 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 3.30
Wood 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 3.07
Wittgren 1 1-3 1 2 1 0 0 24 2.88
Karinchak 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 18 3.00

Inherited runners-scored_O.Pérez 2-2, Karinchak 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Will Little; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:17. A_32,791 (35,225).

