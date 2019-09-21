Philadelphia 9, Cleveland 4

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernández 2b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .284 Realmuto c 4 1 2 0 1 0 .275 Harper rf 3 1 1 4 1 1 .256 Hoskins 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .233 Bruce dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .229 Segura ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .283 Miller lf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .250 Kingery 3b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .255 Haseley cf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .267

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 3 2 0 0 1 1 .291 Mercado cf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .281 Santana 1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .284 Puig rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .293 Luplow lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .275 a-Zimmer ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Reyes dh 4 0 1 1 0 1 .217 Plawecki c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .219 b-Bauers ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Chang 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .190 Flaherty 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .071

Philadelphia 010 140 003_9 10 2 Cleveland 220 000 000_4 5 1

a-struck out for Luplow in the 9th. b-flied out for Plawecki in the 9th.

E_Segura (19), Realmuto (9), Lindor (10). LOB_Philadelphia 4, Cleveland 3. 2B_Segura (37), Haseley (13), Realmuto (35). HR_Miller (1), off Plesac; Harper (33), off O.Pérez; Bruce (12), off Hoyt; Miller (1), off Wittgren; Mercado (13), off Vargas. RBIs_Haseley (23), Miller 2 (4), Harper 4 (108), Bruce (31), Hernández (68), Santana (93), Reyes (31), Mercado 2 (48). SB_Kingery (13). SF_Harper.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Bruce, Hernández, Hoskins); Cleveland 1 (Plawecki). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 9; Cleveland 2 for 3.

Runners moved up_Hoskins. GIDP_Chang.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Kingery, Hernández, Hoskins).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Vargas, W, 1-3 6 2-3 5 4 2 2 8 100 5.12 Hughes, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.34 Álvarez, H, 16 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 3.32 Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 6.03

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Plesac 4 1-3 5 4 4 2 3 90 3.82 O.Pérez, L, 2-4 0 1 1 1 0 0 9 3.63 Hoyt 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 13 1.42 Hand 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 3.30 Wood 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 3.07 Wittgren 1 1-3 1 2 1 0 0 24 2.88 Karinchak 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 18 3.00

Inherited runners-scored_O.Pérez 2-2, Karinchak 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Will Little; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:17. A_32,791 (35,225).

