Philadelphia 9, Cleveland 4

Philadelphia Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Hernández 2b 5 1 1 1 Lindor ss 3 2 0 0 Realmuto c 4 1 2 0 Mercado cf 4 1 1 2 Harper rf 3 1 1 4 Santana 1b 3 1 1 1 Hoskins 1b 5 0 0 0 Puig rf 4 0 0 0 Bruce dh 4 1 1 1 Luplow lf 3 0 1 0 Segura ss 4 1 1 0 Zimmer ph 1 0 0 0 Miller lf 4 2 2 2 Reyes dh 4 0 1 1 Kingery 3b 4 1 0 0 Plawecki c 3 0 1 0 Haseley cf 4 1 2 1 Bauers ph 1 0 0 0 Chang 3b 3 0 0 0 Flaherty 2b 3 0 0 0

Philadelphia 010 140 003 — 9 Cleveland 220 000 000 — 4

E_Segura (19), Realmuto (9), Lindor (10). DP_Philadelphia 1, Cleveland 0. LOB_Philadelphia 4, Cleveland 3. 2B_Segura (37), Haseley (13), Realmuto (35). HR_Miller 2 (1), Harper (33), Bruce (12), Mercado (13). SB_Kingery (13). SF_Harper (3).

Philadelphia Vargas W,1-3 6 2-3 5 4 2 2 8 Hughes H,4 1 0 0 0 0 1 Álvarez H,16 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 2

Cleveland Plesac 4 1-3 5 4 4 2 3 O.Pérez L,2-4 0 1 1 1 0 0 Hoyt 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 Hand 1 0 0 0 0 3 Wood 1 0 0 0 0 0 Wittgren 1 1-3 1 2 1 0 0 Karinchak 2-3 2 1 1 0 0

Hughes pitched to 2 batters in the 8th, O.Pérez pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Will Little; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:17. A_32,791 (35,225).

