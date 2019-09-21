Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Philadelphia 9, Cleveland 4

September 21, 2019 10:43 pm
 
< a min read
Philadelphia Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Hernández 2b 5 1 1 1 Lindor ss 3 2 0 0
Realmuto c 4 1 2 0 Mercado cf 4 1 1 2
Harper rf 3 1 1 4 Santana 1b 3 1 1 1
Hoskins 1b 5 0 0 0 Puig rf 4 0 0 0
Bruce dh 4 1 1 1 Luplow lf 3 0 1 0
Segura ss 4 1 1 0 Zimmer ph 1 0 0 0
Miller lf 4 2 2 2 Reyes dh 4 0 1 1
Kingery 3b 4 1 0 0 Plawecki c 3 0 1 0
Haseley cf 4 1 2 1 Bauers ph 1 0 0 0
Chang 3b 3 0 0 0
Flaherty 2b 3 0 0 0
Philadelphia 010 140 003 9
Cleveland 220 000 000 4

E_Segura (19), Realmuto (9), Lindor (10). DP_Philadelphia 1, Cleveland 0. LOB_Philadelphia 4, Cleveland 3. 2B_Segura (37), Haseley (13), Realmuto (35). HR_Miller 2 (1), Harper (33), Bruce (12), Mercado (13). SB_Kingery (13). SF_Harper (3).

Philadelphia
Vargas W,1-3 6 2-3 5 4 2 2 8
Hughes H,4 1 0 0 0 0 1
Álvarez H,16 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 2
Cleveland
Plesac 4 1-3 5 4 4 2 3
O.Pérez L,2-4 0 1 1 1 0 0
Hoyt 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Hand 1 0 0 0 0 3
Wood 1 0 0 0 0 0
Wittgren 1 1-3 1 2 1 0 0
Karinchak 2-3 2 1 1 0 0

Hughes pitched to 2 batters in the 8th, O.Pérez pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Will Little; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_3:17. A_32,791 (35,225).

