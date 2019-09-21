Philadelphia 9, Cleveland 4

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Hernández 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Lindor ss
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Mercado cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Harper rf
|3
|1
|1
|4
|
|Santana 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Puig rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bruce dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Luplow lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Segura ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Zimmer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Miller lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Kingery 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Haseley cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Bauers ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chang 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Flaherty 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|010
|140
|003
|—
|9
|Cleveland
|220
|000
|000
|—
|4
E_Segura (19), Realmuto (9), Lindor (10). DP_Philadelphia 1, Cleveland 0. LOB_Philadelphia 4, Cleveland 3. 2B_Segura (37), Haseley (13), Realmuto (35). HR_Miller 2 (1), Harper (33), Bruce (12), Mercado (13). SB_Kingery (13). SF_Harper (3).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Vargas W,1-3
|6
|2-3
|5
|4
|2
|2
|8
|Hughes H,4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Álvarez H,16
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Garcia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Plesac
|4
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|2
|3
|O.Pérez L,2-4
|0
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hoyt
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Hand
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Wood
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wittgren
|1
|1-3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Karinchak
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
Hughes pitched to 2 batters in the 8th, O.Pérez pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Will Little; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_3:17. A_32,791 (35,225).
