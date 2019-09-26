Listen Live Sports

Philadelphia Union edge San Jose Earthquakes 2-1

September 26, 2019 1:36 am
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Alejandro Bedoya and Kacper Przybylko scored six-minutes apart in the second half and the Philadelphia Union edged the San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 Wednesday night.

Philadelphia (16-9-7) moved into second in the Eastern Conference while San Jose dropped below the playoff line in the West.

Bedoya tied it in the 70th minute with a shot 17 yards away from the right side of the box, assisted by Raymon Gaddis. Przybylko sealed it in the 76th with a header eight yards out from the center of the box, assisted by Jamiro Monteiro.

Jackson Yueill scored for San Jose (13-14-5) in the 35th with a shot nine yards away from the center of the box, assisted by Danny Hoesen.

Philadelphia drew six corner kicks, committed 13 fouls and was given three yellow cards. San Jose drew six corner kicks, committed five fouls and was given one yellow card.

Both teams next play Sunday. San Jose hosts Seattle, and the Union visit Columbus.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

