Phillies lose Dickerson for season with broken left foot

September 17, 2019 5:30 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Philadelphia outfielder Corey Dickerson will not return this season after an injury to his left foot was determined to be a fracture.

The Phillies placed Dickerson on the 60-day injured list before Tuesday night’s game at Atlanta. He fouled a ball off the foot on Sept. 4 and had not played since Sept. 11. Initial X-rays were negative, so Tuesday’s announcement was a surprise.

Philadelphia acquired Dickerson from Pittsburgh on July 31. He hit .304 overall with 12 homers and 59 RBIs, including .293 with eight homers with the Phillies.

Right-hander Edubray Ramos was reinstated from the 60-day IL. He had been out since July 15 with right shoulder impingement.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

