Phillies star Harper again out of lineup with injured hand

September 8, 2019 12:39 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper is still out of the starting lineup because of an injured right hand.

Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said he hoped Harper could pinch-hit Sunday against the New York Mets if needed. Harper could start Monday night at home against Atlanta.

The Phillies began the day three games behind the Chicago Cubs for the second NL wild-card spot.

Harper hasn’t played since being hit by a fastball from Mets lefty Steven Matz on Friday night. X-rays were negative.

Harper is hitting .254 with 30 homers, 100 RBIs and an .869 OPS, including 12 homers and a .965 OPS in 30 games since Aug. 1.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

