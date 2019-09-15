Listen Live Sports

PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week

September 15, 2019 2:04 am
 
Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes a boy waving to passing motorists to commemorate the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks; an Audi displayed at the IAA Auto Show in Frankfurt, Germany; Spain’s Rafael Nadal reacting after scoring a point against Russia’s Daniil Medvedev during the men’s singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships; local residents singing a theme song written by protesters at a shopping mall in Hong Kong; a Shiite Muslim flagellating himself with knives on chains during a Muharram procession in Islamabad, Pakistan; a model displaying a creation featuring the Korean alphabet, Hangeul, by one of 40 designers during the Hangeul fashion show and features from around the globe.

This gallery contains photos from the week of Sept. 7-13, 2019.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

