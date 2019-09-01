Listen Live Sports

Pioneer League

September 1, 2019 1:11 am
 
All Times EDT
Northern Division
W L Pct. GB
Billings (Reds) 21 11 .656
Missoula (Diamondbacks) 18 14 .563 3
Great Falls (White Sox) 16 15 .516
x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 9 23 .281 12
Southern Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Ogden (Dodgers) 18 13 .581
Grand Junction (Rockies) 15 15 .500
Orem (Angels) 15 16 .484 3
Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 13 18 .419 5

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Saturday’s Games

Orem 18, Ogden 5

Grand Junction 5, Rocky Mountain 4

Great Falls 8, Billings 7

Idaho Falls 13, Missoula 2

Sunday’s Games

Billings at Great Falls, 6 p.m.

Ogden at Orem, 6:05 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, 3 p.m.

Billings at Great Falls, 6 p.m.

Missoula at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m.

Orem at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

