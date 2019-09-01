Pioneer League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Billings (Reds)
|21
|12
|.636
|—
|Missoula (Diamondbacks)
|18
|14
|.563
|2½
|Great Falls (White Sox)
|17
|15
|.531
|3½
|x-Idaho Falls (Royals)
|9
|23
|.281
|11½
|Southern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Ogden (Dodgers)
|19
|13
|.594
|—
|Grand Junction (Rockies)
|15
|15
|.500
|3
|Orem (Angels)
|15
|17
|.469
|4
|Rocky Mountain (Brewers)
|13
|18
|.419
|5½
___
x-First Half Winner
___
Great Falls 4, Billings 3
Ogden 5, Orem 4
Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, 7 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, 3 p.m.
Billings at Great Falls, 6 p.m.
Missoula at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m.
Orem at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.
Orem at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.
Grand Junction at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.
Missoula at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.
