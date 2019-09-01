Pioneer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Northern Division W L Pct. GB Billings (Reds) 21 12 .636 — Missoula (Diamondbacks) 18 14 .563 2½ Great Falls (White Sox) 17 15 .531 3½ x-Idaho Falls (Royals) 9 23 .281 11½ Southern Division W L Pct. GB x-Ogden (Dodgers) 19 13 .594 — Grand Junction (Rockies) 16 15 .516 2½ Orem (Angels) 15 17 .469 4 Rocky Mountain (Brewers) 13 19 .406 6

___

x-First Half Winner

___

Sunday’s Games

Great Falls 4, Billings 3

Ogden 5, Orem 4

Grand Junction 4, Rocky Mountain 3

Monday’s Games

Rocky Mountain at Grand Junction, 3 p.m.

Billings at Great Falls, 6 p.m.

Missoula at Idaho Falls, 6 p.m.

Orem at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Orem at Ogden, 8:30 p.m.

Grand Junction at Rocky Mountain, 8:40 p.m.

Missoula at Idaho Falls, 9:15 p.m.

